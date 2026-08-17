BSNL Launches Fiber Freedom Plan at Rs 1,111 With 200 Mbps Speed and 25+ OTT Platforms

Highlights
- BSNL launches all-new Freedom Fiber Plan starting at Rs 1,111 per month.
- The comprehensive plan offers 200 Mbps high-speed internet, 5,000 GB of monthly data, and access to 25 premium OTT channels.
- Apart from this offer, BSNL is providing free access to 500 live TV channels for BSNL mobile subscribers.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched the Fiber Freedom Plan as part of its Independence Day announcements. The broadband plan combines high-speed internet access and digital entertainment benefits under a single connection.
Key Highlights
- BSNL has launched a new broadband and entertainment offering.
- The plan costs Rs 1,111 per month under the special launch offer.
- It bundles 200 Mbps speed, 5,000GB monthly data and 25+ OTT platforms.
- BSNL has also introduced a revamped Selfcare app and free entertainment TV.
- More than 26,300 additional BSNL 4G BTS sites have been ordered.
BSNL is offering the Fiber Freedom Plan at a special launch price of Rs 1,111 per month.
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BSNL Fiber Freedom Plan Benefits
The BSNL Fiber Freedom Plan offers internet speeds of up to 200 Mbps and 5,000GB of monthly data. The plan also provides access to over 25 premium OTT platforms, delivering broadband connectivity and digital entertainment through a single connection.
BSNL has not disclosed the names of the OTT platforms included with the plan. The company has also not provided details regarding the duration of the special launch price in its announcement.
BSNL Introduces New Selfcare App
Alongside the Fiber Freedom Plan, BSNL has revamped its Selfcare mobile application for Android and iOS, renaming it “BSNL Selfcare New.”
The application supports prepaid recharges, postpaid and landline bill payments, complaint registration and tracking, DND management, payment history, and fiber booking requests.
It also includes AI chatbot support, voice search, multiple-account management, and access to BSNL Entertainment TV.
Also Read: BSNL Revises Rs 2,399 Prepaid Plan, Now Offers More Validity for a Limited Time