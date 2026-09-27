Vodafone Idea Rs 408 vs Rs 419 Prepaid Plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has two prepaid plans which look very similar. These prepaid plans cost Rs 408 and Rs 419. They bundle the same kind of service validity for the users, along with the same kind of data benefits as well. But there is just one thing about these plans which can make it a meaningful difference for the users. The Rs 408 and Rs 419 prepaid plans have a difference in the over-the-top (OTT) benefits. Let us take a look at the benefits in detail below and understand which one would be better for you.

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Vodafone Idea Rs 408 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 408 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited 4G and 5G data. The unlimited 4G/5G data is capped at 300GB every 28 days. The OTT benefit bundled with the plan is SonyLIV Mobile for 28 days. The service validity of this prepaid plan is 28 days. All the benefits expire, if unused at the end of 28 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 419 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 419 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited 4G and 5G data. The unlimited 4G and 5G data is capped here also at 300GB for 28 days. The OTT benefit bundled here is JioHotstar Mobile subscription. There is also an added benefit of Vi Movies & TV with which users will be able to stream 19 OTTs like ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, FanCode and more. Post the consumption of the fair usage policy (FUP) data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps for the users.