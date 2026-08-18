How Telecom Operators Can Turn AI Investment Into Measurable Business Value

The evidence of AI producing measurable value for telecom operators predates the age of generative AI. Vodafone’s TOBi virtual assistant handles approximately one million customer conversations daily across 15 markets. NVIDIA’s 2026 State of AI in Telecommunications survey found that 90% of operators reported that AI helps to increase revenues and reduce costs, with autonomous networks now the leading use case for return on investment.

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Key Highlights

  • AI value should be classified as direct, indirect or inferred, with separate confidence levels and assumptions.
  • Baselines and success criteria must be agreed upon before an AI pilot begins.
  • Productivity improvements create business value only when costs fall, expenditure is avoided or additional capacity is used.
  • Operators must redesign processes, responsibilities and decision-making structures to capture the value created by AI.
  • Trust must be built gradually through guardrails, monitoring, human oversight and proven results.

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However, these remain pockets of success and not industry-wide norms. GSMA Intelligence puts around 81% of operators worldwide as in the stages of testing generative AI. So why are operators still struggling to make the case for AI with measurable value?

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The answer sits in three interlinked disciplines across establishing the value that AI creates, redesigning the operating model to capture it, and building sufficient trust to deploy at scale.

Establishing Value

AI use cases span the network core, operational and business functions. Each layer measures value differently.

At the network core, some benefits are directly observable, such as faster provisioning, shorter fault resolution, and higher utilisation of existing capacity. Others though, depend on a counterfactual. The value of a self-healing network that averted a network outage depends on estimates of what would have happened otherwise.