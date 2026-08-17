Over the Last 12 Years, Internet Consumers Have Increased Nearly 4 Times: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address, highlighted India’s transformation over the past 12 years, outlining the progress made across manufacturing, digital infrastructure, basic amenities, energy security, youth empowerment, innovation, social security and other key sectors.

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Digital India and Innovation

The Prime Minister said that the number of internet users in the country had increased nearly fourfold during this period, while patent grants had risen fourfold and digital transactions had grown around 100 times. He said India had built a significantly larger digital and innovation ecosystem.

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Manufacturing: Scale and Self-Reliance

India has also recorded sharp growth in manufacturing. Defence production has increased nearly fourfold, electronics manufacturing nearly sevenfold, and mobile phone production 35 times. The production of modern railway coaches has risen 21 times, while output from Khadi and Village Industries has increased nearly fivefold.

Building the Semiconductor Ecosystem

On emerging technologies, the Prime Minister said India has moved from having no major semiconductor manufacturing plant to building a complete domestic semiconductor ecosystem. Three semiconductor plants have been initiated and India has also begun exporting chips.

Securing Critical Minerals

He also highlighted the National Critical Mineral Mission, the proposed Critical Mineral Corridor and agreements with other countries to secure supplies of strategic minerals.

Strengthening Energy Security

The Prime Minister underlined that energy security is an essential condition for building a developed India, particularly as technologies such as chips, AI and data centres require huge quantities of electricity. He cited the SHANTI Act, progress in Fast Breeder Nuclear Technology and efforts to expand domestic nuclear fuel capabilities.