India’s Wireless Telecom Subscriber Base Rises to Over 1.30 Billion in August 2026: TRAI

India’s leading telecom service providers Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and state-owned operator BSNL recorded gains in wireless subscribers during August 2026, while state-owned operator MTNL reported subscriber losses, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) Telecom Subscription Data at the end of August 2026, released on September 28, 2026. The data show that the total number of wireless (mobile and Fixed Wireless Access) subscribers increased from 1,306.27 million at the end of July 2026 to 1,312.25 million at the end of August 2026, registering a monthly growth rate of 0.46 percent. Likewise, the number of wireless (mobile) subscribers rose from 1,287.92 million to 1,293.43 million during the same period, reflecting a growth rate of 0.43 percent. Wireless tele-density in India increased from 91.33 percent to 91.69 percent. M2M cellular mobile connections have also been included in the wireless subscriber and tele-density calculations.

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FWA Subscribers — 5G and UBR Breakdown

Total wireless 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) subscribers increased from 13.21 million at the end of July 2026 to 13.45 million at the end of August 2026. Urban areas accounted for 6.47 million subscribers, while rural areas accounted for 6.98 million. The urban and rural shares were 48.10 percent and 51.90 percent, respectively.

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As of August 2026, Bharti Airtel reported a 5G Fixed Wireless subscriber base of 4,034,325, an addition of 96,339 subscribers, while Reliance Jio reported 9,419,096 5G FWA users, an addition of 148,870 subscribers, bringing the total to 13,453,421 subscribers. The combined 5G FWA base increased by 245,209 subscribers during the month, representing monthly growth of 1.86 percent.