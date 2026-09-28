Meta’s new Muse AI app is seeing rapid early adoption, offering a personal AI agent that can send emails, book travel, shop, and manage tasks. The app has quickly climbed US mobile app charts, competing with established AI assistants like ChatGPT. Its early growth highlights the industry’s shift from conversational AI towards agentic AI that can take actions for users.

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Key Highlights Meta Muse has crossed 3.4 million estimated downloads.

The AI agent can handle tasks such as shopping, travel and email.

Muse is currently available in the US and Canada.

Meta Muse AI App Surges in Popularity

Meta’s new Muse AI app is rapidly gaining traction in the consumer AI market, with the personal AI agent climbing to the top of the US iOS and Google Play charts shortly after its September 8 launch. The app is designed to move beyond conventional chatbot interactions by completing tasks for users across the web and connected services.

Unlike a traditional AI assistant that primarily responds to prompts, Muse is designed to take action on a user’s behalf. Meta says the agent can send emails, book travel, shop online, help sell a car, lower bills and work towards longer-term goals. It can keep working on tasks after the user closes the app and return when it needs approval or when an action is complete.

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Muse runs on Meta’s Muse Spark model and uses a dedicated secure virtual machine called Muse Secure VM. Meta says the virtual environment separates the agent and user data from other systems, while a separate security layer controls what Muse can access online. Users can also choose which services the agent connects to and what permissions it receives.