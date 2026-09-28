Meta Muse AI App Surges in Popularity

Meta’s Muse AI app is gaining rapid traction after launching as a personal AI agent capable of performing tasks such as shopping, travel bookings and email management. With more than 3.4 million estimated downloads, Muse highlights the growing shift from conversational AI toward agentic AI that can take actions for users.
Meta’s new Muse AI app is seeing rapid early adoption, offering a personal AI agent that can send emails, book travel, shop, and manage tasks. The app has quickly climbed US mobile app charts, competing with established AI assistants like ChatGPT. Its early growth highlights the industry’s shift from conversational AI towards agentic AI that can take actions for users.
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Key Highlights
Meta Muse has crossed 3.4 million estimated downloads.
The AI agent can handle tasks such as shopping, travel and email.
Meta’s new Muse AI app is rapidly gaining traction in the consumer AI market, with the personal AI agent climbing to the top of the US iOS and Google Play charts shortly after its September 8 launch. The app is designed to move beyond conventional chatbot interactions by completing tasks for users across the web and connected services.
Unlike a traditional AI assistant that primarily responds to prompts, Muse is designed to take action on a user’s behalf. Meta says the agent can send emails, book travel, shop online, help sell a car, lower bills and work towards longer-term goals. It can keep working on tasks after the user closes the app and return when it needs approval or when an action is complete.
Muse runs on Meta’s Muse Spark model and uses a dedicated secure virtual machine called Muse Secure VM. Meta says the virtual environment separates the agent and user data from other systems, while a separate security layer controls what Muse can access online. Users can also choose which services the agent connects to and what permissions it receives.
The app’s early adoption has been notable. Bloomberg reported that Muse recorded more than 902,000 downloads in its first six days, according to Sensor Tower, surpassing the early download performance of Meta’s previous Meta AI app.
The momentum continued through Meta’s Connect conference. TechCrunch reported on September 25 that Muse had surpassed 3.4 million downloads, based on Sensor Tower estimates, while daily active users also increased following Meta’s conference promotion. The app has remained at or near the top of the US App Store and Google Play rankings.
Muse is currently available in the US and Canada, not globally. Meta has also announced plans to expand the experience with additional connectors, computer-use capabilities on Mac, video interactions and integrations with its smart glasses.
However, Muse is also raising questions around privacy and control. Because the agent can interact with websites and services on a user’s behalf, it potentially requires access to sensitive accounts and information. Meta says users remain in control of connected services and that sensitive actions such as purchases and emails require approval.
Muse’s rapid adoption shows how AI apps are evolving from answering questions to performing tasks. If this model gains wider adoption, personal AI agents could increasingly become an interface through which users interact with shopping, travel, communication and other online services.
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FAQs
What is Meta Muse AI?
Meta Muse is a personal AI agent designed to perform tasks for users instead of only providing conversational answers.
What can Meta Muse do?
Muse can perform tasks including sending emails, booking travel, shopping online, organising projects and working towards longer-term goals.
How popular is the Meta Muse app?
Sensor Tower estimates cited by TechCrunch put Muse at more than 3.4 million downloads by September 25, 2026.
Where is Meta Muse available?
Muse is currently available in the United States and Canada.
Is Meta Muse free to use?
Meta says Muse is free for most everyday needs, with subscription plans available for users who want additional capabilities.