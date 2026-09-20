Apple Pay Coming to India in October: Threat to UPI?

After announcing the latest flagship iPhone 18 Pro models and the first-ever iPhone Fold last week, Apple is gearing up to launch Apple Pay Services in India by October 2026. Apple has already sought regulatory approvals for the launch, and Apple Pay may compete directly with UPI payments amid the government’s current UPI MDR rules, which have already sparked significant controversy. Apple Pay offers a tokenized version of your bank card that uses contactless payments, eliminating the need for a UPI interface. Reports also suggest that Apple Pay is in talks with Indian banks to launch the service in partnership with them. Here is what we know so far:
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Key Highlights
Apple is gearing up to launch Apple Pay Services in India in October 2026.
The leaks come from prominent Apple tipster Mark Gurman at Bloomberg.
Apple was already in talks with Indian banks like Axis Bank, HDFC, and ICICI to announce a partnership to launch Apple Pay in India.
As UPI’s maker, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and the government face backlash over the MDR rule for UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 for business needs, and amid all of this fiasco, Apple’s news about the launch of Apple Pay in India brings relief, as Apple Pay could possibly compete against the dominant UPI (Unified Payments Interface) in India.
Apple uses contactless payment technology via Near-Field Communication (NFC) to send an encrypted token to the store’s payment reader, so Apple Pay leaves no security gaps.
Above all, Apple Pay also works with other Apple devices like Apple Watch, iPad, or Mac. It directly adds a virtual card for your credit or debit card, making payments easier with the tap feature and more secure with Apple.
Apple in Talks with Indian Banks for Partnership – A Threat to UPI?
Apple was also reportedly in talks with banks such as Axis Bank, HDFC, and ICICI Bank to launch Apple Pay services in India as a partnership.
Apple might first partner with Axis Bank to launch Apple Pay in India.
With Apple’s increasing product sales, especially of iPhones, many users may adopt Apple Pay in India.
Because Apple’s ecosystem is widely used and allows users to pay with their bank cards, users can rely on Apple Pay without needing to carry a physical card. You can secure payments by adding additional security methods, such as Face ID and Touch ID.
UPI-based Apple Pay will not exempt MDR charges, as these charges also apply to credit and debit card usage.
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FAQs
When will Apple Pay launch in India?
Apple Pay is expected to launch in India by October 2026 after regulatory approvals and bank partnerships.
Which Indian banks will support Apple Pay at launch in India?
Apple is reportedly partnering first with Axis Bank to launch Apple Pay. Discussions are ongoing with other major card issuers like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.
How is Apple Pay different from UPI?
UPI relies on QR codes or Virtual Payment Addresses (VPA) linked directly to bank accounts. Apple Pay uses Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology to transmit an encrypted token of your credit or debit card to payment terminals.
Will Apple Pay work on Apple Watch and Mac?
Yes, once you add a debit or credit card to Apple Wallet, Apple Pay works seamlessly across supported iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac devices.
Is Apple Pay safer than standard card payments?
Yes. Apple Pay uses card tokenisation, so your actual credit or debit card numbers are never stored on your device or shared with merchants. Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode authentication secures payments.