Apple Pay Coming to India in October: Threat to UPI?

After announcing the latest flagship iPhone 18 Pro models and the first-ever iPhone Fold last week, Apple is gearing up to launch Apple Pay Services in India by October 2026. Apple has already sought regulatory approvals for the launch, and Apple Pay may compete directly with UPI payments amid the government’s current UPI MDR rules, which have already sparked significant controversy. Apple Pay offers a tokenized version of your bank card that uses contactless payments, eliminating the need for a UPI interface. Reports also suggest that Apple Pay is in talks with Indian banks to launch the service in partnership with them. Here is what we know so far:

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Key Highlights Apple is gearing up to launch Apple Pay Services in India in October 2026.

The leaks come from prominent Apple tipster Mark Gurman at Bloomberg.

Apple was already in talks with Indian banks like Axis Bank, HDFC, and ICICI to announce a partnership to launch Apple Pay in India.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max: 3 Things to Know Before You Buy

Apple Pay for India Set to Launch in October 2026

As UPI’s maker, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and the government face backlash over the MDR rule for UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 for business needs, and amid all of this fiasco, Apple’s news about the launch of Apple Pay in India brings relief, as Apple Pay could possibly compete against the dominant UPI (Unified Payments Interface) in India.

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Apple uses contactless payment technology via Near-Field Communication (NFC) to send an encrypted token to the store’s payment reader, so Apple Pay leaves no security gaps.