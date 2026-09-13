Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rs 74,990: Top 3 Reasons to Buy

Apple just launched its next flagship, the iPhone 18 models, including the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max for 2026, with a major upgrade. Due to the memory price hike, Apple increased prices for the iPhone 18 models this year, starting at Rs 1,64,900. Along with the iPhone 18 launch, Apple quietly raised prices of its existing iPhone flagship. In the iPhone 17 lineup, the standard iPhone 17 now costs Rs 99,900, up from Rs 82,900. Rumours say the iPhone 17 Pro models, including the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, will soon see a significant price increase. Croma announced a major steal deal, giving customers a first-and-last chance to upgrade to the iPhone 17 Pro Max for as low as Rs 74,990, with terms and conditions applying, including the highest bank discount and exchange offers.

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Key Highlights

  • The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max is now on sale at a huge discount.
  • You can get the iPhone 17 Pro Max base model with 256GB for as low as Rs 74,990, while the 512GB model is available for Rs 94,990. This brings the iPhone 17 Pro Max below the Rs 1,00,000 price segment.
  • Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max can be purchased with heavy discounts, including exchange bonuses and bank offers.

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If you are looking for an iPhone 17 Pro Max and want to maximize your savings, Croma has the right deal on the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 5G for 2026. But is it the right time to upgrade to the iPhone 17 Pro Max? We’ve got you covered with the top 3 reasons to consider this deal.