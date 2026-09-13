Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rs 74,990: Top 3 Reasons to Buy

Apple just launched its next flagship, the iPhone 18 models, including the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max for 2026, with a major upgrade. Due to the memory price hike, Apple increased prices for the iPhone 18 models this year, starting at Rs 1,64,900. Along with the iPhone 18 launch, Apple quietly raised prices of its existing iPhone flagship. In the iPhone 17 lineup, the standard iPhone 17 now costs Rs 99,900, up from Rs 82,900. Rumours say the iPhone 17 Pro models, including the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, will soon see a significant price increase. Croma announced a major steal deal, giving customers a first-and-last chance to upgrade to the iPhone 17 Pro Max for as low as Rs 74,990, with terms and conditions applying, including the highest bank discount and exchange offers.

Jio Has a Food Delivery App Called JioMeals for Its Employees With Rio AI and No Platform Fees

If you are looking for an iPhone 17 Pro Max and want to maximize your savings, Croma has the right deal on the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 5G for 2026. But is it the right time to upgrade to the iPhone 17 Pro Max? We’ve got you covered with the top 3 reasons to consider this deal.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

Also Read: Apple Uses Samsung M16 OLED for iPhone Duo Displays

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Selling at a Massive Price Cut at Rs 74,990 – Top 5 Reasons to Consider This Deal

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro offers strong spec upgrades, especially with its variable-aperture camera lens, larger battery, and the latest A20 Pro chipset, which delivers top performance and battery backup.

Although Apple increased pricing for the iPhone 18 Pro models, many are considering the iPhone 17 Pro Max 5G as their next upgrade, and it still offers strong specs for 2026. With the Croma Sale, you can get the iPhone 17 Pro Max smartphone at a huge discount. Let’s look at the top 5 reasons to consider this deal.

1. A19 Pro – Power-packed Chipset

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max gets the latest A19 Pro chipset, delivering power-packed performance out of the box.

The 3nm-based TSMC chipset uses a 2+4-core process, with 4 performance Everest cores and 4 efficiency Sawtooth cores, offering a strong mix of performance and efficiency.

The chipset also has a recent AnTuTu 11 score of around 2538751 points, which isn’t much different from the A20 Pro chipset. In Geekbench 6, it scored 3970 points in single-core and 10558 points in multi-core performance.

Alongside this chipset, you get faster 12GB RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe storage. Compared with other flagship chipsets like the Qualcomm 8 Elite Gen 6, the A20 Pro offers the best value at a much lower price.

Also Read: Apple Skips iPhone 18, Hikes iPhone 17 Price: Should You Buy?

2. A Max iPhone model for below Rs 1,00,000

Getting the latest Apple iPhone Max model amid the memory price hike is unusual; at this price, you usually get the standard iPhone 17, which already had a price hike. If you want the maximum discounts, this is the right choice. Below, we cover how to avail additional discounts through Croma’s iPhone 17 Pro Max Sale.

3. High Trade-In Value

Apple iPhones usually have a higher trade-in value. With the price hike, Apple iPhone 17 models will get a better trade-in or resale value if you plan to upgrade to the next iPhone model in the future. Considering you’re getting this new iPhone 17 Pro Max model for such a discount, it’s certainly a win-win situation.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro India vs UAE Price: Get it from UAE

How to Avail Max Discounts on Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max for Croma Sale 2026

To get the most from the Croma Sale, you can maximize savings through exchange offers and additional bank discounts. The base model of the iPhone 17 Pro Max is available for Rs 74,990, and the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 94,990.

This discount comes through an exchange bonus of Rs 12,000. If you own an iPhone 15 Pro Max, you can get up to Rs 53,000. You can also get Rs 4,000 off through selected credit cards.

Croma also offers a Hyphen case combo worth Rs 3,499 for free. Customers can avail an additional flat 10% discount on AppleCare+. You can also purchase the new iPhone 17 Pro Max with a 6-month No-Cost EMI plan.

Image Credits: Reyiytt

Every article you read here is the result of time, research, and effort. If you feel it adds value, you can support TelecomTalk.