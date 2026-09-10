Apple iPhone 18 Pro India vs UAE Price: Get it from UAE

Cupertino giant Apple just launched its much-awaited iPhone 18 Pro models globally, and with the RAM shortage, prices have jumped. Compared to the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro is priced Rs 30,000 higher. Due to government taxes and charges, the final price in India is higher than in other markets, including the UAE. Many Indians travel there to buy flagship iPhones and return with a new one, which is still cheaper than booking flights and traveling between countries to buy the phone. However, leaks suggest Apple will manufacture the iPhone 18 Pro in India.

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Key Highlights Apple launched its new flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro, in India starting at Rs 1,64,900. In the UAE, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro starts at DH 5,099, about Rs 1,32,100 for the base 256GB variant.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro is around Rs 30,000 cheaper by default. With the trade-in discount, you can get additional discounts between DH 640 and DH 3,260, which equals Rs 16,600 to Rs 84,500.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro India pre-orders have already begun. UAE pre-orders will start on September 12, 2026

Let’s take a close look at the iPhone 18 Pro’s price in India versus the UAE to see which option is cheaper for getting the new iPhone 18 Pro with the A20 Pro chipset.

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro India vs UAE Price: Which is a Better Option

Apple iPhone 18 Pro India price rose by Rs 30,000 for the base 256GB variant, which starts at Rs 1,64,900. The 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,89,900. The top-end 1TB model costs Rs 2,39,900, and the 2TB variant is priced at Rs 3,14,900.