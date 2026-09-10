Apple iPhone 18 Pro India vs UAE Price: Get it from UAE
Apple iPhone 18 Pro has launched globally, with the UAE price starting at DH 5,099, which is around Rs 1,32,100. In India, it costs around Rs 1,64,900. Is it worth travelling to the UAE to get the new iPhone 18 Pro model? Here is how you can buy it.
Cupertino giant Apple just launched its much-awaited iPhone 18 Pro models globally, and with the RAM shortage, prices have jumped. Compared to the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro is priced Rs 30,000 higher. Due to government taxes and charges, the final price in India is higher than in other markets, including the UAE. Many Indians travel there to buy flagship iPhones and return with a new one, which is still cheaper than booking flights and traveling between countries to buy the phone. However, leaks suggest Apple will manufacture the iPhone 18 Pro in India.
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Key Highlights
Apple launched its new flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro, in India starting at Rs 1,64,900. In the UAE, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro starts at DH 5,099, about Rs 1,32,100 for the base 256GB variant.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro is around Rs 30,000 cheaper by default. With the trade-in discount, you can get additional discounts between DH 640 and DH 3,260, which equals Rs 16,600 to Rs 84,500.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro India pre-orders have already begun. UAE pre-orders will start on September 12, 2026
Apple iPhone 18 Pro India vs UAE Price: Which is a Better Option
Apple iPhone 18 Pro India price rose by Rs 30,000 for the base 256GB variant, which starts at Rs 1,64,900. The 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,89,900. The top-end 1TB model costs Rs 2,39,900, and the 2TB variant is priced at Rs 3,14,900.
In the UAE, pre-orders for the Apple iPhone 18 Pro start on September 12. The base model is priced at DH 5,099 (UAE dirhams). Converting at today’s rate of Rs 25.90 per dirham, it costs about Rs 1,32,100.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro offers solid specifications, powered by the A20 Pro chipset built on TSMC’s C2 nm (N2) manufacturing node, delivering better performance than the iPhone 17 Pro.
The Apple iPhone 18 Pro features an aluminum frame, suggesting Apple has moved away from titanium-built phones for good.
The iPhone 18 Pro on the front offers the same display as the iPhone 17 Pro, with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The Apple iPhone 18 Pro features a smaller Dynamic Island on the front, resulting in a better overall screen-to-body ratio.
Under the hood, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro runs on the latest A20 Pro chipset with 2 performance “Super-P cores” from the Apple M6 chipset clocked at 4.93 GHz, plus efficient cores, 12GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage.
The main sensor, including ƒ/1.48, ƒ/1.8, ƒ/2.8, and ƒ/4.0 apertures, helps capture low-light shots with better detail. It also pairs a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 48MP telephoto sensor with an f/2.8 aperture.
On the front, you get an 18MP center-stage selfie shooter. The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Indian variant packs a 4,056mAh battery, while the UAE variant has a slightly bigger 4,288mAh battery, which should give you more battery life.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro will be available for pre-order starting September 12, 2026, and will go on sale from September 18, 2026.
You can pre-order and buy the new Apple iPhone 18 Pro in Dubai at the official Apple Stores in the Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Mall.
In Abu Dhabi, you can buy the iPhone 18 Pro models at stores in The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Yas Mall, and AL Jimi Mall.
Other authorized retailers, such as iStyle UAE, Jumbo, Emax, and Sharaf DG, among the top Apple iPhone retailers in the UAE, also have pre-order portals for the iPhone 18 Pro. At Dubai Airport, you can claim a VAT refund of up to 5% on your iPhone purchases made in the UAE.
Image Credis: lixinbao_X, Engadget, Ray Wong
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FAQs
What is the iPhone 18 Pro price in India?
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB variant in India. The 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB variants cost Rs 89,900, Rs 2,39,900, and Rs 3,14,900.
What is the iPhone 18 Pro price in the UAE?
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at DH 5,099 in the UAE, approximately Rs 1,32,100 at Rs 25.90 per dirham.
How much cheaper is the iPhone 18 Pro in the UAE?
The UAE price is about Rs 32,800 lower than the Indian price for the base 256GB iPhone 18 Pro.
What is the iPhone 18 Pro Max price in the UAE?
The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at DH 5,499, approximately Rs 1,42,500 based on the exchange rate in the article.
How much can you save by buying the iPhone 18 Pro in Dubai?
Based on the listed prices, the base iPhone 18 Pro can save around Rs 32,800 compared with the Indian price. Trade-in offers could further reduce the effective cost.