iPhone Handoff is Futuristic, One Number, Two iPhones

Apple has just introduced something pretty futuristic, and it is called iPhone Handoff. This is a feature, which no other phone supports. Apple has probably created this feature, which other companies will also take up as soon as possible. Note that the iPhone Handoff is a feature, which will be introduced with the new iOS 27. So it will likely not be just limited to the iPhone 18 Pro, but also extend to other iPhones which support eSIM. Why eSIM? You will understand as you read about what this feature really is.

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iPhone Handoff: What is the Feature, and How it Works

Let us say you have two iPhones, both of which are running on iOS 27. To keep both of them active for calling via a mobile network, you need two different SIM profiles, whether eSIM or physical SIMs. In markets such as US, the new iPhone Pro models do not come with physical SIM slots anyway.

So if you have two iPhones, you need two SIM profiles. But with the iPhone Handoff, this problem is solved. You can keep switching one SIM profile between two iPhones. Depending on the iPhone you pick up and unlock, the eSIM for that phone will become active. Even when calls come, the phone you last picked up will get the call.

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When the iPhone connectivity will switch, it will display ‘Switched to this iPhone’. There will be a primary iPhone here and a secondary iPhone. The control for the mobile plan will remain on the primary iPhone. Note that this feature has only been launched for the United States (US) market. Apple alone could not have done this. It needed to work with the carriers like T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, and more. In other countries as well, as and when Apple wants to start this service, it would need help of the mobile carriers.