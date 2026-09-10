Apple Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4 India Launch: Price, Offers

Cupertino giant Apple just dropped its next-generation smartwatches, Apple Watch Series 12 and the flagship Apple Watch Ultra 4, at the Surprise and Shine event. Both smartwatches receive major hardware and health-feature upgrades. Under the hood, they run on the new 64-bit S11 chipset with AI features and Apple Intelligence integration. Let’s take a look at what you get with the all-new Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, along with India prices and offers to help you decide if it’s worth upgrading.

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Apple Watch Series 12 launched alongside the Watch Ultra 4 at the Surprise and Shine Event on September 9, 2026. Both watches can be pre-ordered today.

On the design side, Apple has introduced three casing options: Aluminum, Titanium, and Ceramic.

The base variant comes with an Aluminum case in Dark Bronze, Light Gold, Black, and Space Grey; the Titanium case is available in Radiant Gold and Natural Color; and the top-end Ceramic case is available in Pearl White and Night Blue Color.

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You can also choose between two different sizes, 46MM and 42MM, for three different case variants. On the right side, you get a digital crown and, just below that, a microphone with voice isolation and a side button.

In contrast, the back features a strap release button, a speaker, and a health-sensing system. According to the release, Apple has increased the diameter of the Apple Watch Series 12’s Health Sensing System to detect ECG more accurately.

To improve optical sensing, Apple has integrated circular photodiodes that capture light more accurately. Beneath them are larger green LEDs that enable accurate heart rate measurements throughout the day, even during motion.

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 features a rugged design with a flat display on the front, a rugged dial on the right with a button, and a microphone for capturing sound for features like Siri Recap, which we discuss below.

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is available in black and natural titanium and features a titanium case. Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 get Ceramic Shield displays.

The Series 12 Ceramic Shield variant also has Ceramic Shield protection across the entire watch body.

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Health and AI Features

The new Health Sensing System increases monitoring frequency with background heart rate readings every 5 seconds.

It also adds HRV (Heart Rate Variability), which shows your body’s response to stress and overall well-being. Apple claims the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 have the most accurate heart rate sensing among wearables, based on tests using machines and activities such as running and HIIT workouts.

Heart Rate Variability

Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 add an interface to check your Heart Rate Variability.

This interface constantly monitors your heart rate, detects stress, and tracks sleep cycles.

Apple also added the HRV app as a Vitals feature with night and daytime views.

You get a Readiness feature that analyzes your recent activity, vitals, and sleep, giving you a score ranging from “Recover ” to “Ready ” to “Go For It.” You can view this score on the Apple Watch and in the Health App.

Apple Intelligence integration helps you understand your health data, provides an overall summary, and recommends the best activity or workout to keep your health in check.

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Health Age

The Health Age feature aligns your key metric age with your actual age. The Apple Watch Series 12 uses health metrics to assess whether your health is good for your age, and it suggests ways to improve your overall health.

Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 get on-device AI notifications with Apple Intelligence integration, including a Live Recognition feature that detects alarms, doorbells, and crying babies.

You also get Live Rewind, which lets your Apple Watch transcribe the conversation and rewind it for up to 15 seconds.

Siri Recap

Apple adds Siri Recap, which uses ambient noise to capture the conversation and help you take notes.

You can enable it at all times or select specific times for Siri Recap to run. To ensure security, Apple won’t record, store, or access the audio.

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Hardware Features

Apple Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4 get the new S11 chipset, which includes an always-on processor with a secure enclave that processes RAW audio without storing or recording it. The S11 also has a faster Neural Engine, CPU, and GPU.

Battery

Apple Watch Ultra 4 gets an upgrade: a bigger battery, with Apple promising it can last up to 2 days. Apple Watch Series 12 promises a total battery life of 24 hours/ 1day.

Software

Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 both run on the latest watchOS 27.

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Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 – India Price and Offers

Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 are available for pre-order starting today and for purchase from September 18. 2026.

The base Apple Watch Series 12 with an aluminum case starts at Rs 56,900. You can choose GPS or GPS + Cellular variants: the base 42MM dial is priced at Rs 56,900, and the larger 46MM dial variant is priced at Rs 62,900.

For the 42MM, the GPS-only variant is Rs 56,900, while the cellular variant is Rs 62,900; and for the 46MM, the GPS-only variant is Rs 62,900, and the cellular variant is Rs 74,900.

The Apple Watch Series 12 Titanium variant is selling for Rs 99,900 with GPS + Cellular connectivity, with the base 42mm dial; for the 46mm dial, the price is Rs 1,04,900.

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 base model comes with the Alpine Loop and starts at Rs 1,09,900.

The next Ocean Band variant with water sports activities is also Rs 1,09,900. The top-end model, the Titanium Milanese Loop, is priced at Rs 1,24,900.

The top-end Ceramic Model is selling for Rs 1,24,900 with GPS + Cellular connectivity for the base 42mm dial, and the top-end model with a 46mm dial is priced at Rs 1,30,900.

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Verdict: Is it Worth Upgrading to Apple Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4

Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 get a major upgrade this year. However, compared to the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3, you don’t get a major upgrade.

So if you have the Watch Series 11 or Watch Ultra 3, you don’t need to upgrade now. But if you own an older Apple Watch, upgrading is a good choice.

Image Credits: Shervin Shares, Jose Antonio Ponton

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