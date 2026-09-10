Apple Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4 India Launch: Price, Offers

Cupertino giant Apple just dropped its next-generation smartwatches, Apple Watch Series 12 and the flagship Apple Watch Ultra 4, at the Surprise and Shine event. Both smartwatches receive major hardware and health-feature upgrades. Under the hood, they run on the new 64-bit S11 chipset with AI features and Apple Intelligence integration. Let’s take a look at what you get with the all-new Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, along with India prices and offers to help you decide if it’s worth upgrading.

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Key Highlights

  • Apple just launched its new Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4
  • Apple Watch Series 12 starts at Rs 56,900, while the Apple Watch Ultra 4 starts at Rs 1,09,900.
  • Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 start today. The smartwatches will be available for purchase starting September 18.

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Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 – Specifications and Features

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Apple Watch Series 12 launched alongside the Watch Ultra 4 at the Surprise and Shine Event on September 9, 2026. Both watches can be pre-ordered today.

Design

On the design side, Apple has introduced three casing options: Aluminum, Titanium, and Ceramic.

The base variant comes with an Aluminum case in Dark Bronze, Light Gold, Black, and Space Grey; the Titanium case is available in Radiant Gold and Natural Color; and the top-end Ceramic case is available in Pearl White and Night Blue Color.

You can also choose between two different sizes, 46MM and 42MM, for three different case variants. On the right side, you get a digital crown and, just below that, a microphone with voice isolation and a side button.