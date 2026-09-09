iPhone Duo First Look

Apple has just launched the iPhone Duo. Before we jump the specifications and price, which we will, we just want you to take a look at this new product from Apple. The iPhone Duo, is Apple’s first foldable iPhone. Apple has done what it always does, focus on design. The design is not just beautiful to look at, but is also very practical and efficient for the users to use it for their daily life. The iPhone Duo is not all about the hardware, but also the software. We will dive deep into it soon. For now, let’s take a look at the design.

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iPhone Duo Design and First Look

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