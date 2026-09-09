Rahul Vatts Outlines Airtel’s Vision for Sovereign Cloud in India’s AI Era

As India accelerates the adoption of artificial intelligence across industries, Airtel believes the country must look beyond merely storing data within its borders and establish end-to-end control over the infrastructure supporting critical digital workloads.

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Key Highlights Rahul Vatts outlined Airtel’s vision for sovereign cloud at Global Fintech Fest 2026.

Airtel believes data residency alone does not constitute true cloud sovereignty.

Sovereignty should include digital, operational and jurisdictional control.

India needs a consistent sovereign cloud framework covering critical sectors.

Sovereign cloud adoption and deployment at scale will be important measures of success

Speaking during a panel discussion titled “Building Sovereign AI for a Digital Economy” at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, Rahul Vatts, Group Chief Regulatory Officer and Director Corporate Affairs, Bharti Airtel, outlined the company’s perspective on what constitutes a truly sovereign cloud.

According to Vatts, cloud sovereignty is frequently interpreted only through the lens of data residency. However, ensuring that data is physically stored in India represents only one component of a much broader sovereign architecture.

“I think what is really happening on sovereignty is that we seem to have created sort of a mishmash that sovereignty is something in the data sense and is more about having data residency. So, if your data is in India, you tend to say, ‘I am sovereign.’ But I don’t think that’s the correct way to define sovereignty,” Vatts said.

Sovereignty Requires End-to-End Control

Vatts said true sovereignty depends on whether a country or organisation controls the complete technology stack supporting its AI and cloud workloads. This includes the infrastructure, control systems, operational environment and the jurisdiction under which the data is governed.