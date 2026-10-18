Bharti Airtel has become the first telecom operator to introduce shorter-validity voice-and-SMS-only prepaid plans under TRAI’s new framework. Priced at Rs 185, Rs 203 and Rs 206, the plans cater to consumers who primarily need calling and messaging services without bundled mobile data.

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Key Highlights Airtel’s new voice-and-SMS-only prepaid plans are priced at Rs 185, Rs 203 and Rs 206.

All three offer unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, along with 300 SMS.

Validity options include 28 days, 30 days and one month, respectively.

The plans exclude bundled mobile data and include free HelloTunes.

Customers can find the plans on the Airtel app and website.

All three plans offer unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, along with 300 SMS. Customers can choose between 28-day, 30-day and one-month validity based on their preferred recharge cycle. The plans are now visible on both the Airtel app and website.

Bharti Airtel Rs 185 Plan Offers 28 Days of Validity

Airtel’s Rs 185 prepaid plan includes unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 300 SMS with 28 days of validity. There is no bundled mobile data allowance. It is the lowest-priced option among the three new offerings, giving customers a calling-focused recharge without having to choose a pack that includes data benefits they may not use.

Airtel Rs 203 Plan Offers 30 Days of Validity

The Rs 203 prepaid plan provides unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, along with 300 SMS, for 30 days. Like the Rs 185 option, it does not include bundled mobile data.

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For Rs 18 more than the Rs 185 recharge, customers receive two additional days of validity while retaining the same calling and SMS benefits. This option caters to consumers who prefer a fixed 30-day recharge cycle.

Airtel Rs 206 Plan Comes With One-Month Validity