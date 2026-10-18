Bharti Airtel has become the first telecom operator to introduce shorter-validity voice-and-SMS-only prepaid plans under TRAI’s new framework. Priced at Rs 185, Rs 203 and Rs 206, the plans cater to consumers who primarily need calling and messaging services without bundled mobile data.
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Key Highlights
Airtel’s new voice-and-SMS-only prepaid plans are priced at Rs 185, Rs 203 and Rs 206.
All three offer unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, along with 300 SMS.
Validity options include 28 days, 30 days and one month, respectively.
The plans exclude bundled mobile data and include free HelloTunes.
Customers can find the plans on the Airtel app and website.
All three plans offer unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, along with 300 SMS. Customers can choose between 28-day, 30-day and one-month validity based on their preferred recharge cycle. The plans are now visible on both the Airtel app and website.
Bharti Airtel Rs 185 Plan Offers 28 Days of Validity
Airtel’s Rs 185 prepaid plan includes unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 300 SMS with 28 days of validity. There is no bundled mobile data allowance. It is the lowest-priced option among the three new offerings, giving customers a calling-focused recharge without having to choose a pack that includes data benefits they may not use.
Airtel Rs 203 Plan Offers 30 Days of Validity
The Rs 203 prepaid plan provides unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, along with 300 SMS, for 30 days. Like the Rs 185 option, it does not include bundled mobile data.
For Rs 18 more than the Rs 185 recharge, customers receive two additional days of validity while retaining the same calling and SMS benefits. This option caters to consumers who prefer a fixed 30-day recharge cycle.
Airtel Rs 206 Plan Comes With One-Month Validity
Airtel’s Rs 206 prepaid plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 300 SMS with one-month validity. It also excludes bundled mobile data.
The plan is listed with one-month validity, distinct from the fixed 30-day validity of the Rs 203 recharge. This gives consumers another option when choosing a recharge schedule suited to their needs.
All three plans also include free HelloTunes, allowing customers to set one tune every 30 days at no additional charge.
Airtel Voice-Only Plans: Prices, Validity and Benefits Compared
Benefits
Rs 185 Plan
Rs 203 Plan
Rs 206 Plan
Validity
28 days
30 days
One month
Local, STD and roaming calls
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
SMS allowance
300 SMS
300 SMS
300 SMS
Bundled mobile data
None
None
None
Free HelloTunes
Included
Included
Included
More Choice for Consumers Who Primarily Need Calling
The new offerings expand Airtel’s recharge choices for consumers whose main requirement is voice calling and SMS. These could include feature phone users, customers maintaining a secondary connection for calls, and people who rely mainly on Wi-Fi for internet access.
For these users, bundled mobile data may provide limited value the new plans allow them to select a recharge focused on the communication services they need, with different validity options rather than being restricted to longer-duration voice-and-SMS packs.
Shorter-validity plans also mean customers can make smaller recharge commitments instead of paying upfront for a longer-duration option. By expanding this part of its prepaid portfolio, Airtel is catering to different usage patterns and giving calling-focused consumers greater flexibility.
The launch follows TRAI’s requirement for operators to expand voice-and-SMS-only options with an appropriate reduction in tariffs, including corresponding shorter-validity packs, a monthly renewal option and at least one longer-validity offering.
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FAQs
What is Airtel’s cheapest new voice-and-SMS-only prepaid plan?
Airtel’s cheapest option among the three new plans costs Rs 185 and offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, along with 300 SMS, for 28 days.
What is the difference between Airtel’s Rs 185, Rs 203 and Rs 206 plans?
The main difference is validity. The Rs 185 plan offers 28 days, the Rs 203 plan provides 30 days, and the Rs 206 plan comes with one-month validity. Their calling and SMS benefits are the same.
Do these Airtel prepaid plans include mobile data?
No. All three are voice-and-SMS-only plans without a bundled mobile data allowance.
Is the 300 SMS allowance available daily?
No. Each plan includes a total allowance of 300 SMS for its validity period.
Where can customers find Airtel’s new voice-only plans?
The plans are listed on the Airtel app and website.