Reliance Jio Launches 3 Year Unlimited Plan at Rs 10,000

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator in India, has announced a three year unlimited connectivity prepaid plan at Rs 10,000. This is a prepaid plan, and that too at Rs 10,000. No other telecom operator in the country has ever announced plan for Rs 10,000. This plan is meant for people who do not want to recharge with a plan again and again. There are plenty of additional benefits also bundled for the users. The plan also brings unlimited 5G for the users. Let us take a look at the benefits.

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Reliance Jio Rs 10,000 Plan Benefits

Reliance Jio Rs 10,000 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and service validity of three years. The data bundled with the plan is 2.5GB per day. The additional benefits bundled with the plan are JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood, Canva Pro Lite for 12 months, and JioAICloud with 50GB of complimentary cloud storage.

The plan also bundles unlimited 5G for the users. The major benefit of this plan is that there are no annual renewal hassles for the users. The benefits and pricing are also locked in for three years. So you are majorly protected by the tariff hikes as well. But what it also does for the users is that it locks them as a Jio customer.

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Also, not many people will be able to pay Rs 10,000 for a prepaid plan, even if it is for three years. Only a certain percentage of the population which has enough disposable income will be able to do this. The plan will be available for the users starting November 7, 2026, across the MyJio app, and Jio.com, retail outlets, Jio Stores, and other Jio recharge channels nationwide.