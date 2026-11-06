Bharti Airtel Overtakes Jio Platforms by Market Cap Nine Days After Jio’s Listing

Highlights
- Bharti Airtel overtook Jio Platforms with a market capitalisation of Rs 13.08 lakh crore on November 6.
- Airtel's market value was higher than Jio Platforms' by Rs 13,605.52 crore at market close.
- Airtel shares gained 1.66% to Rs 2,096.25, while Jio Platforms fell 0.90% to Rs 1,405.75.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Bharti Airtel regained the top spot over Jio Platforms by market capitalization on Friday, November 6. BSE data after the trading session showed Airtel’s full market capitalization at Rs 13,08,165.03 crore, compared with Rs 12,94,559.51 crore for Jio Platforms.
Key Highlights
- Bhari Airtel reportedly overtakes Jio Platforms by Market Cap
- The announcement comes after Reliance Jio officially launched the Jio Platforms IPO.
- Airtel’s market capitalisation stands at Rs 13,08,165.03 crore, compared with Rs 12,94,559.51 crore for Jio Platforms.
Bharti Airtel shares rose 1.66% to Rs 2,096.25 on the BSE, while Jio Platforms shares fell 0.90% to Rs 1,405.75. Airtel was ahead by Rs 13,605.52 crore in market value.
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Bharti Airtel regained its position as India’s second most valuable listed company, behind Reliance Industries, while Jio Platforms slipped to third.
The crossover came a day after Bharti Airtel reported its September quarter results. The company’s India mobile revenue rose 10.1% year on year, while average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to Rs 271 from Rs 256 a year earlier, according to its Q2 FY27 quarterly report.
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Jio Platforms Had Overtaken Airtel on Listing Day
Jio Platforms debuted on the stock market on October 28 after its Rs 30,213 crore initial public offering (IPO).
Its shares listed at Rs 1,358, about 21.4% above the Rs 1,119 issue price. Jio overtook Airtel on its debut and ended the session as India’s second-most-valuable listed company, behind parent Reliance Industries.