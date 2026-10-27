Bharti Airtel Free IR with Postpaid is Claimable after 90 Days

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has announced free international roaming with mobile postpaid plans. This benefit is not as simple though. Bharti Airtel recently added this benefit for the users. However, the benefit only activates after 90 days, meaning an entire quarter. There are about six postpaid plans available in the country right now from Airtel. All of these plans come with unlimited 5G data, that too Fastlane 5G. The free international roaming benefit is there once a year for the users.

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So what is this free international roaming benefit that Airtel offers to the users?

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Bharti Airtel Free International Roaming Benefits

Bharti Airtel offers 5GB of data, 60 minutes of calls, 25 outgoing SMS, and free incoming SMS, all valid for 5 days. Customers have the complete flexibility to activate the 5 day pack at the exact time of their choice. This gives them the convenience of travelling to any country without worrying about an active international roaming pack.

The free international roaming benefit is available with all the plans. One of the benefits of going for an Airtel postpaid plan is that users get to recharge with one single plan which would work in over 189 countries globally.

Bharti Airtel offers the postpaid plans (similar ones) in all the telecom circles of the country. The free international roaming benefit is a value add on for consumers. You can convert your prepaid SIM to postpaid very conveniently through the Airtel Thanks app if you don’t have a postpaid SIM yet to get these benefits.