Bharti Airtel Adds YouTube Premium to Rs 200 Prepaid OTT Pack With 30GB Data

Bharti Airtel has partnered with YouTube to offer YouTube Premium to its prepaid customers through its Rs 200 OTT top-up. According to the company’s announcement, the pack combines 30GB of additional data with entertainment benefits for 28 days.

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Key Highlights Bharti Airtel announces a partnership with Google to offer YouTube Premium added to its Rs 200 OTT top-up for prepaid customers.

Alongside YouTube Premium, you also get 30GB of entertainment data for 28 days.

With a YouTube Premium membership, customers who opt for the Rs 200 OTT top-up get ad-free YouTube viewing, music streaming, and offline downloads.

The addition expands Airtel’s prepaid entertainment offering beyond streaming films and television shows to include ad-free YouTube viewing, music streaming, background playback and offline downloads.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Rs 185 Prepaid Plan in India Offers Service Validity

YouTube Premium Benefits

The bundled YouTube Premium subscription offers ad-free viewing, including Shorts, along with YouTube Music Premium. Customers also get background playback for supported videos and can download content for offline viewing.

Background playback lets users keep listening while using other apps or when their phone’s screen is off.

However, YouTube says background playback isn’t available in the Shorts player.

While Premium removes platform-served advertising from regular videos, creator-integrated sponsorships and certain promotions may still appear.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Launches Rs 348 Prepaid Plan

Rs 200 Pack: Data and OTT Access

According to Airtel, YouTube Premium joins the entertainment services available with its Rs 200 top-up, alongside Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 Premium and SonyLIV, as well as additional OTT platforms.