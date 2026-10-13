Bharti Airtel Launches Rs 348 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator, has launched a new Rs 348 prepaid plan for the users. This plan has been added recently and it offers basic data benefits with short-term service validity. The prepaid plan has been added in all the telecom circles. The reason why someone would go for this plan is that they want a lot of data in the short-term, but do not care about 5G benefit. What is interesting is that there is also a Rs 349 prepaid plan available for the users. The Rs 348 plan and Rs 349 plan are very different from each other. We will talk about how they compare with each other below.

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Bharti Airtel Rs 348 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 348 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this prepaid plan is 28 days. The additional benefit bundled with this plan is Adobe Express Premium for 12 months. This benefit is worth Rs 4,000. Then there is also Airtel Safe, which ensures a safe network experience for the users. Then, at last, there is free Hellotunes available for users for 30 days for free.

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Airtel Rs 348 prepaid plan costs Rs 12.43 per day.

Bharti Airtel Rs 349 Prepaid Plan vs Rs 348 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data, with unlimited 5G. The unlimited 5G data is 300GB for 30 days. There is also free Apple Music up to 6 months. This plan costs Rs 12.46 per day, and it also bundles Adobe Express Premium for 12 months.