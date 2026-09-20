Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Entry-Level Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are two of the leading telcos in India. Both offer an entry-level prepaid plan which are priced under Rs 200. Further, these plans also offer service validity to the users. Reliance Jio offers its entry-level prepaid plan for Rs 189. Whereas Vodafone Idea offers Rs 179 as its entry-level prepaid option. Neither of these plans offer any major add-on benefits, or data benefits. But these are good for people who want service validity. Let us take a look at which prepaid plan offers better benefits to the consumers.

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Reliance Jio Rs 189 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Reliance Jio Rs 189 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS, and 2GB of data. The service validity of this plan is 28 days. The speed drops to 64 Kbps post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. The add-on benefits of this plan are JioTV and JioAICloud. The Rs 189 plan comes with service validity, and is good for people who want strong 4G connectivity throughout the country.

Vodafone Idea Rs 179 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Vodafone Idea Rs 179 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS, and 1GB of data. The service validity with this plan is 24 days. There is also an OTT benefit of Vi Movies & TV on your mobile device and Smart TV. There is nothing else bundled in this plan.

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