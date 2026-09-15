TRAI to Look Into Jio, Airtel Complaining Against Vodafone Idea

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), will soon be looking over the concerns shared by private telecom operators including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Both Jio and Airtel have complained to the sector regulator that Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been engaging in impermissible practices to get customers to port out to its network. TRAI has been exceptionally clear under its rules that if any of the telecom operator offers special plans or services to customers porting out to come to its network will be penalised. This is not acceptable as per TRAI rules.

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Jio and Airtel have complained to TRAI that Vi is doing just this. The private telcos believe that Vi has been playing dirty to add new customers to its network. If one pays attention, Vi has been adding new customers for some time now. Whether it is because of this, or improving services, we can’t say. But TRAI chaiman has definitely commented on this.

TRAI Chairman on Jio, Airtel Complaints over Vi

AK Lahoti, TRAI chairman said, “When we get representation from any operator, we look into it…they (telcos) have expressed some concerns against each other. We will examine whatever has come.”

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He did not give any further statements. The three telcos will be questioned over their claims and practices. The development was shared by PTI. A Vi spokesperson told PTI that, “At Vi, we believe in fair competition, strength of our products and the value we deliver to our customers. At all times, we conduct our business in compliance with the law.”