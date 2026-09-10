iPhone 17 Price Hiked in India after iPhone 18 Pro Launch

Apple just launched the iPhone 18 Pro models in India. Following that, very silently, the company has updated the pricing for the iPhone 17 model in India. The pricing has gone up due to rising memory costs. Tim Cook, the former CEO of Apple, had said in an interview that the price hike will be inevitable. While many would have expected that the iPhone 17 price would go down after the new iPhone 18 Pro launch, it was not the case. The price has instead gone up. Let us take a look at the iPhone 17 after the price hike.

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iPhone 17 Price in India Updated

iPhone 17 price has gone up from Rs 82,900 to Rs 99,900 for the 256GB variant whereas the other 512GB variant has seen a price hike from Rs 1,04,500 to Rs 1,24,900. It is available in several colours including Lavender, Mist Blue, White, Sage, and Black.

The specifications remain the same, of course. Apple has joined the likes of Samsung, Vivo, OPPO, and other brands in increasing the price of its iPhones. The price hike will be in effect from now. It is worth noting that retailers may still offer you the iPhone 17 at a lower price. The iPhone 18 has not launched yet.

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iPhone 17 will still be available on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon India. iPhone 17 is the base, and standard iPhone 17 series. If you buy it directly from Apple, you can get it from Apple Care+. The iPhone 17 comes with a charging cable inside the box, and you need to buy the charging brick separately.