Bharti Airtel, the second largest telecom operator in India, has two prepaid plans which are almost in the same price range. We are talking about the Rs 379 and Rs 349 prepaid plans. Both these plans are prepaid options available for customers across the country. The thing is, both also offer service validity to the consumers. The service validity is also not very different. With the Rs 349 plan, you get slightly lesser validity. The Rs 379 plan offers a monthly validity, but offers more data. Here is what you need to know about the two plans to understand which one is better for you.

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Bharti Airtel Rs 349 vs Rs 379 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan comes with unlimited 5G data, 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this prepaid plan is 28 days. The add-on benefit with this plan is Adobe Express Premium. Note that this plan offers unlimited 5G data, but that has a cap of 300GB every 30 days. This plan also bundles Apple Music.

The Rs 379 prepaid plan comes with unlimited 5G datta, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. Of course, this plan also bundles unlimited voice calling. The add on benefits are Google One until the pack validity, Apple Music, and Adobe Express Premium for 12 months. So while the two plans are priced close, the Rs 379 plan looks like a much better deal.

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With the Rs 379 plan you just need to pay Rs 30 more. But with that you are getting a lot more. There is more data, and more validity. If you recharge with a data voucher once or twice over the validity of the Rs 349 plan, you would anyway end up spending more than Rs 379 in the same recharge cycle. So our recommendation would be the Rs 379 prepaid plan here. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay tuned with the future updates.