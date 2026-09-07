Bharti Airtel Daily 3GB Data Plans for Heavy Data Usage in September 2026

India’s leading telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, offers 3GB daily data plans, alongside its 4GB daily Maxx data plans, for prepaid users who consume more data each day for digital services, including information, productivity, education, and entertainment. If you are someone who needs high-value data and can afford to spend a minimum of Rs 800 for 56 days of validity, go ahead and check out the plans in the story ahead.

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Airtel 3GB Per Day Plans

1. Airtel Rs 838 Prepaid Plan

Pack Type: Prepaid Unlimited Plan, Unlimited 5G Plan, 3GB Data Per Day Plan, Amazon Prime Lite Plan

Core Benefits: 3GB data per day, unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, and 100 SMSes per day. After the daily data quota is exhausted, the data speed will be reduced to up to 64 Kbps. After the daily limit of 100 SMSes is reached, additional SMSes will be charged at Re 1 for local SMSes and Rs 1.5 for STD SMSes.

Unlimited 5G: Available for Airtel 5G users over and above plan limit in 5G Network areas only. Commercial usage is considered when data usage exceeds 300GB in 30 days.

Validity: 56 Days

Effective Price Per Day: Approximately Rs 14.96 per day

Subscriptions and Benefits:

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Amazon Prime Lite: Enjoy Prime Video and free 1-day delivery for 56 days included with your plan.

Airtel Xstream Play Premium: Enjoy 56 days full access to 18+ OTTs such as Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Aha, Chaupal, SunNxt and more on Airtel Xstream Play Premium.

Adobe Express Premium: 12 Months free benefit worth around Rs 4,000.

Airtel safe: Get real-time SPAM call alerts, fraud link blocking and protection from OTP-led bank frauds.

Free hellotunes: Set any one tune every 30 days for free.