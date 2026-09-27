Bharti Airtel Says It Blocked 1.62 Million Malicious Links Across Mobile and Wi-Fi Networks

Bharti Airtel says it has blocked more than 1.62 million malicious links through its network-based fraud protection system. The company said the protection covers its mobile and Wi-Fi broadband subscribers and identifies fraudulent websites and suspicious links in real time.

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Key Highlights Airtel says it has blocked more than 1.62 million malicious links for mobile and Wi-Fi broadband subscribers.

The links were shared through SMS, messaging apps, emails and browser redirects.

Since September 2024, Airtel says its system has identified 98.4 billion spam calls and 4.4 billion spam messages.

Safe Network also includes OTP-linked fraud protection and business name display.

According to Bharti Airtel, the blocked links were shared through SMS, messaging apps and emails, as well as through browser redirects. The company introduced malicious link detection as part of its wider effort to address digital fraud through the network. Its Safe Network initiative is designed to operate in the background without requiring customers to install an additional app or manually report threats.

Airtel said fraud attempts have expanded beyond spam calls and phishing messages to include impersonation scams, fake banking requests, malicious links, investment fraud and fraud involving one-time passwords. As more services move online, the company has broadened its network-led safety tools to address different forms of suspicious communication.

Airtel’s Safe Network over two years

In September 2024, Airtel launched an AI-driven spam detection system at the network level. The company said it was India’s first network-based, AI-powered spam detection solution introduced by a telecom provider. Since its launch, Airtel says the system has identified more than 98.4 billion spam calls and 4.4 billion spam messages.