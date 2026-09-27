Bharti Airtel Says It Blocked 1.62 Million Malicious Links Across Mobile and Wi-Fi Networks
Bharti Airtel says its AI-powered Safe Network has blocked more than 1.62 million malicious links shared through SMS, messaging apps, emails and browser redirects. The company has also identified 98.4 billion spam calls and 4.4 billion spam messages since launching its network-level spam detection system in 2024.
Bharti Airtel says it has blocked more than 1.62 million malicious links through its network-based fraud protection system. The company said the protection covers its mobile and Wi-Fi broadband subscribers and identifies fraudulent websites and suspicious links in real time.
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Key Highlights
Airtel says it has blocked more than 1.62 million malicious links for mobile and Wi-Fi broadband subscribers.
The links were shared through SMS, messaging apps, emails and browser redirects.
Since September 2024, Airtel says its system has identified 98.4 billion spam calls and 4.4 billion spam messages.
Safe Network also includes OTP-linked fraud protection and business name display.
According to Bharti Airtel, the blocked links were shared through SMS, messaging apps and emails, as well as through browser redirects. The company introduced malicious link detection as part of its wider effort to address digital fraud through the network. Its Safe Network initiative is designed to operate in the background without requiring customers to install an additional app or manually report threats.
Airtel said fraud attempts have expanded beyond spam calls and phishing messages to include impersonation scams, fake banking requests, malicious links, investment fraud and fraud involving one-time passwords. As more services move online, the company has broadened its network-led safety tools to address different forms of suspicious communication.
Airtel’s Safe Network over two years
In September 2024, Airtel launched an AI-driven spam detection system at the network level. The company said it was India’s first network-based, AI-powered spam detection solution introduced by a telecom provider. Since its launch, Airtel says the system has identified more than 98.4 billion spam calls and 4.4 billion spam messages.
Those figures describe calls and messages identified as spam. Bharti Airtel separately reported that its malicious link detection system has blocked more than 1.62 million links. The company did not provide separate figures in the document for links detected through each messaging or browsing channel.
Airtel has also added AI-based protection aimed at identifying and intervening when users are being manipulated into sharing OTPs or other sensitive credentials during suspicious interactions. The company described this as another part of its expanding Safe Network initiative, alongside its spam and malicious link detection tools.
Another component is business name display Bharti Airtel said it helps users distinguish verified enterprise calls from potentially fraudulent or fake numbers. The company said the feature is intended to reduce the risk of impersonation scams involving callers posing as banks or customer care representatives.
Together, these tools cover spam call and message detection, malicious link detection, OTP-linked fraud protection and business name display. Airtel said its approach brings these protections into the network so they can work in the background for customers.
The latest figures come two years after the company launched its spam detection system while the 98.4 billion spam calls and 4.4 billion messages show the volume identified by that system, the 1.62 million blocked links show a separate part of Airtel’s network-level fraud prevention effort. The company presents the expanded Safe Network as part of a wider shift in the role telecom networks play in protecting users of digital services.
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FAQs
How many malicious links has Airtel blocked?
Airtel says it has blocked more than 1.62 million malicious links.
Where were the malicious links shared?
According to Airtel, they appeared through SMS, messaging apps, emails and browser redirects.
Does Airtel’s malicious link protection cover Wi-Fi users?
Yes. Airtel says it covers its mobile and Wi-Fi broadband subscribers.
How many spam calls and messages has Airtel identified?
Airtel says its system has identified more than 98.4 billion spam calls and 4.4 billion spam messages since its network-level spam detection launch in September 2024.
Do customers need to install an app for Airtel Safe Network?
Airtel says the initiative works in the background without requiring customers to install an additional app or manually report threats.