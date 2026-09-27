Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro Fold Get Discounts in Google Birthday Sale

Google celebrates its 28th birthday with the Google Birthday Sale 2026, offering huge discounts on the latest Google devices. This includes the latest Google Pixel phones, such as the Pixel 11, available for as low as Rs 57,000, compared to its launch price of Rs 89999 in India. You can upgrade to the Pixel 11 Pro for as low as Rs 70259, down from Rs 1,19,999.
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Key Highlights
Google Pixel 11 from Rs 57,000: The standard Pixel 11 is available for Rs 57,000 after applying bank and exchange discounts.
Pixel 11 Pro from Rs 70,259: The Pixel 11 Pro gets a major price cut with an eligible bank offer and device exchange.
Extra Rs 2,000 bundle discount: Buyers upgrading to Pixel devices can save Rs 2,000 on select Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel Buds bundles.
The Pixel 11 Pro XL starts at Rs 1,34,999, and the top-of-the-line Pixel 11 Pro Fold starts at Rs 1,86,999. Bundle purchases of the Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel Buds, along with a Pixel 11 phone upgrade, also get an additional Rs 2,000 off. Here is how the discounts work.
Google Birthday Sale is Live, Discounts on Google Pixel Phones: How Does the Sale Work?
Google Birthday Sale goes live now, with the latest Pixel 11 phones, ranging from the standard Pixel 11 5G to the Pixel 11 Pro 5G, Pixel 11 Pro XL 5G, and even the Pixel 11 Pro Fold 5G, available at attractive discounts, exclusively with the eligible credit and exchange bonus. Here’s how the deal works.
Google Pixel 11 – Discount
The Google Pixel 11 features the upgraded Tensor G6 chipset, offering improved efficiency and power. It was priced at Rs 89,999.
During the Google Birthday Sale 2026, you get an instant Rs 7,000 off when you purchase with an HDFC Bank Credit Card, bringing the price down to Rs 82,999.
Additionally, if you exchange your old device, such as the two-year-old Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, Google’s partner Cashify sets the exchange value. For the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in “Good condition,” you get a direct discount of Rs 25,950, bringing the price down to Rs 57,000 in India.
With the bundle offer, you can also upgrade to the Pixel Buds Pro 2 for Rs 22,900. The bundle offer gives an additional Rs 2,000 off, bringing the price to Rs 20,900.
Google Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL – Discount
If you are looking to upgrade to the Pixel 11 Pro 5G variants, right now the Pixel 11 Pro is selling for Rs 1,19,999, and you can get an additional Rs 10,000 discount with an ICICI Bank Credit card, bringing down the price to just Rs 1,09,999, and for the Pixel 11 Pro, for Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, you can get a discount for the base variant for upto Rs 39,750, where you can get the Pixel 11 Pro 5G for as low as Rs 70,259.
The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, which has a bigger display, is selling in India for Rs 1,34,999; with ICICI Bank Discount and Exchange Discount, you can get it for as low as Rs 85,250.
You can buy the Pixel Watch 5 in India for Rs 42,900. With the bundle offer, you can get Rs 2,000 off, bringing the price down to Rs 40,900.