Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro Fold Get Discounts in Google Birthday Sale

Google celebrates its 28th birthday with the Google Birthday Sale 2026, offering huge discounts on the latest Google devices. This includes the latest Google Pixel phones, such as the Pixel 11, available for as low as Rs 57,000, compared to its launch price of Rs 89999 in India. You can upgrade to the Pixel 11 Pro for as low as Rs 70259, down from Rs 1,19,999.

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Key Highlights Google Pixel 11 from Rs 57,000: The standard Pixel 11 is available for Rs 57,000 after applying bank and exchange discounts.

Pixel 11 Pro from Rs 70,259: The Pixel 11 Pro gets a major price cut with an eligible bank offer and device exchange.

Extra Rs 2,000 bundle discount: Buyers upgrading to Pixel devices can save Rs 2,000 on select Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel Buds bundles.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL starts at Rs 1,34,999, and the top-of-the-line Pixel 11 Pro Fold starts at Rs 1,86,999. Bundle purchases of the Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel Buds, along with a Pixel 11 phone upgrade, also get an additional Rs 2,000 off. Here is how the discounts work.

Also Read: Google Turns 28 Today: Here’s How It’s Celebrating

Google Birthday Sale is Live, Discounts on Google Pixel Phones: How Does the Sale Work?

Google Birthday Sale goes live now, with the latest Pixel 11 phones, ranging from the standard Pixel 11 5G to the Pixel 11 Pro 5G, Pixel 11 Pro XL 5G, and even the Pixel 11 Pro Fold 5G, available at attractive discounts, exclusively with the eligible credit and exchange bonus. Here’s how the deal works.