After the A’ Design Award: Luhan Rong on the Thinking Behind HERCS

As the design calendar moves into the second half of 2026, another round of deadlines brings a familiar question: what makes a project worth submitting? A’ Design Award’s next competition cycle reaches its regular-entry deadline by the end of this month. Before the next rush of presentation boards and polished mock-ups, it is worth returning to the work recognized earlier this year.

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Key Highlights

  • HERCS received a Bronze A’ Design Award in Interaction Design for the 2025–2026 competition.
  • The sensor-connected strength-training app also won two Red Dot awards in 2025.
  • Luhan Rong worked on how the app presents exercise feedback, fatigue-aware rest prompts and progress.
  • User research informed two onboarding paths and a more focused workout screen

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Our starting point is product and UX designer Luhan Rong and HERCS, the sensor-connected strength-training app. HERCS recently received a Bronze A’ Design Award in the Interaction Design category for the 2025–2026 competition. The recognition follows two Red Dot awards in 2025, in Design Concept and Brands & Communication Design. Together, the awards invite a closer look at the same project from different directions: the underlying idea, the way it communicates, and the interaction itself.

What HERCS’s Design Awards Recognised

Red Dot is one of the world’s largest design competitions, with a history that reaches back to 1955. Its three disciplines, Product Design, Brands & Communication Design, and Design Concept, cover both realized work and ideas still taking shape. In the 2025 Brands & Communication Design competition alone, projects were submitted from 58 countries and assessed by an independent jury of 30 experts in Essen, Germany. The award’s yearbooks, exhibitions and online archive give the recognized work a life beyond the ceremony.