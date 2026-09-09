ChatGPT Astra Is More Than a Chatbot: Here’s What It Can Do

OpenAI’s ChatGPT just got a major AI upgrade with Astra, a new GPT model that goes beyond ChatGPT and competes with Anthropic’s Claude and Google’s Gemini. Astra can now interact directly with your computer and software using just voice commands to build things, taking AGI on AI systems to another level. Sam Altman’s OpenAI Astra is just the beginning of next-era AI computing. Here’s what ChatGPT 6 Astra can do.

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OpenAI’s new ChatGPT Astra is not limited to answering questions like a regular AI chatbot; it has received a major upgrade and is approaching AGI-level capabilities. For readers unfamiliar with the term, AGI is an AI system that can understand, learn, reason, and perform a wide range of tasks at a human level.

It doesn’t just repeat the same tasks or need human interference; it can learn on its own without a separate AI system.

Astra has received next-level upgrades. OpenAI announces that Astra can now perform various tasks humans usually do. Let’s look at what it can actually do.

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1. Build a Complex Workflow, Making Prompt Engineering Easier.

For complex tasks, we can build an AI workflow in which each AI agent performs a specific task and passes its output to the next to achieve the overall goal.

If you are unsure which type of complex workflow to build, ChatGPT Astra can now create one for you based on your “Objective,” rather than just responding to and tweaking prompts. This makes prompt engineering easier.

With self-learning capabilities, Astra can also learn and improve the workflow.

So, ChatGPT Astra can not only do human-released tasks but also improve its AI system.

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2. Troubleshooting Software Problems

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Astra not only acts as an interface to interact with your computer and software but also serves as a “Technical Support” agent to help troubleshoot your computer problems.

Instead of the user explaining and writing a full description of the issue, Astra’s computer-use model detects what’s happening on screen and interacts with the software to find solutions. For hardware-related concerns, we still rely on a human hardware technician.

3. Integrate and Work With Your Professional Software

OpenAI Astra, with its desktop-use feature, offers capabilities far beyond filling out forms, creating workflows, or solving software problems. Astra’s AI model also lets it interact with the software you use for work—software usually used for computer-aided design, 3D creation, game development, and scientific work.

ChatGPT has already demonstrated how its Astra model can interact with software such as CAD, Blender, and Unreal Engine to build things in just a few minutes, something that usually takes humans hours.

4. Build and Test Websites – Reducing the Need for Web Developers and Web Testers

AI models like Emergent can already build websites and web apps. With the ChatGPT Astra model, you can build websites without writing prompts, just by sharing your objective. People with programming knowledge can use Astra to build better websites more efficiently.

Alongside development, ChatGPT Astra also supports testing for software and web apps. The Astra model can serve as a quality assurance tool that performs basic interactions to test websites.

This includes clicking buttons and menus, browsing the web, flagging problems and performance issues, and helping solve website issues on its own.

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5. Conduct Web Research and Fill Out Online Forms

ChatGPT-6 Astra can help reduce overall research time by helping with the reasoning. But how is it different from the other AI model? ChatGPT-6 Astra is capable of interacting with your computer and accessing websites and software, so instead of just answering your questions from its LLM model, the Astra model can do the research work for you.

This saves a lot of time, especially if you are doing research-heavy work, because Astra can access websites to research and even review publication papers if needed t

Beyond web research, ChatGPT can also fill out forms by understanding what needs to be entered, reducing the manual workload of repeatedly completing them.

Here are some major things you can do with OpenAI’s Astra. However, these are not the only things the Astra model can do. In fact, it can do much more, such as create presentations, documents, and spreadsheets, and help with complex tasks in applications across software engineering, science, mathematics, research, and cybersecurity.

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How to Access GPT-6 Astra in ChatGPT

Want to try ChatGPT-6 Astra? Sign in to your ChatGPT account and select the GPT-6 Pro model, powered by the Astra AI model.

If you can’t find it in the “model picker,” Astra may not be rolled out to your account yet. You will have to wait for OpenAI to release it.

If you use the ChatGPT Desktop app, manually update it by navigating to Menu → Check for updates, then access ChatGPT Astra. According to the confirmation, ChatGPT Pro users can select the “GPT-6 Pro” model from the model picker, which is based on Astra.

While, the ChatGPT Plus subscribers can includes Astra in ChatGPT Work and Codex, and it wont’ appear on the chat list.

A press release confirms that developers can use the OpenAI API for Astra 6 with the model name gpt-6-astra. The standard price is $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens.

To make it easier for readers, tokens are the model’s building blocks for language. For example, in the phrase “ChatGPT Is Very Powerful,” the AI breaks the text into tokens: Chat + GPT + is + very + powerful + .

Each counts as an output token. There is a limit on the tokens you pay for, so after the limit is reached, you must pay more to get results. This applies to developers.

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