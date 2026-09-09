ChatGPT Astra Is More Than a Chatbot: Here’s What It Can Do

OpenAI’s ChatGPT just got a major AI upgrade with Astra, a new GPT model that goes beyond ChatGPT and competes with Anthropic’s Claude and Google’s Gemini. Astra can now interact directly with your computer and software using just voice commands to build things, taking AGI on AI systems to another level. Sam Altman’s OpenAI Astra is just the beginning of next-era AI computing. Here’s what ChatGPT 6 Astra can do.

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Key Highlights

  • OpenAI’s ChatGPT Astra just released a major AI upgrade with the capability to interact with your computer and software.
  • ChatGPT Astra can help build complex workflows, troubleshoot software problems, integrate with software, build websites, and even conduct research and fill out forms for you.
  • Astra is only for ChatGPT Pro users. You can access it by logging into your ChatGPT account and selecting the GPT-6 Pro model from the model picker. The GPT -6 Pro model is based on the Astra LLM model.

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Sam Altman’s OpenAI Launches Astra – A Major AI Upgrade – What Can It Do?

OpenAI’s new ChatGPT Astra is not limited to answering questions like a regular AI chatbot; it has received a major upgrade and is approaching AGI-level capabilities. For readers unfamiliar with the term, AGI is an AI system that can understand, learn, reason, and perform a wide range of tasks at a human level.

It doesn’t just repeat the same tasks or need human interference; it can learn on its own without a separate AI system.

Astra has received next-level upgrades. OpenAI announces that Astra can now perform various tasks humans usually do. Let’s look at what it can actually do.