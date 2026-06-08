Sam Altman’s OpenAI tops the headlines with the announcement of its new security mode, called Lockdown mode. In the same vein of “security,” the AI product is receiving mixed reactions from techies.

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Key Highlights OpenAI’s ChatGPT gets an additional security feature, the Lockdown mode, intended for protecting against data breaches through Prompt Injection Attacks.

Lockdown Mode can be enabled manually by the user or organization as per the requirement.

Limits the capabilties to LLM model to ensure data integrity.

OpenAI’s Lockdown Mode – What Does it Do?

As per the announcement by the San Francisco-based giant, the new security mode was introduced to strengthen security settings, especially for users and organizations that use their LLM to handle sensitive information.

This safeguard mode will detect and protect against attempts to expose sensitive data to the wrong hands.

OpenAI-owned ChatGPT also gets an added feature called the “Active Session Manager” tool. Using this tool, users can view logged-in devices and even browsers, and can remotely sign out from their account from devices that are not needed.

“Lockdown Mode is not intended for everyone. It is designed for people and organizations that handle sensitive data and want stricter protection from data exfiltration risks related to prompt injection.” OpenAI stated.

This mode comes into place as there has been an increase in the trend of “prompt injection attacks”.

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What are Prompt Injection Attacks?

Rather than going directly and exfiltrating data, hackers have now developed a new method where attackers can hide instructions like code documents inside a webpage and upload it to the LLM, and while going through the codes or documents, the attackers are able to manipulate the AI system and get access to sensitive information.

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