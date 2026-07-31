Vi Foundation, Ericsson Launch Robotsav Website to Expand Robotics and AI Education Nationwide

Vi Foundation, the CSR arm of Vodafone Idea (Vi), has partnered with Ericsson to launch Robotsav – The Festival of Technology, an inter-school robotics platform aimed at promoting innovation, creativity and STEM learning among students across India. The Robotsav website, launched under the Robotics Lab Programme in collaboration with knowledge partner Moinee Foundation, seeks to provide students with hands-on exposure to robotics, 3D printing, programming and virtual reality (VR) and Generative AI, according to an official release dated July 29, 2026.

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Website Offers Robotics, AI, VR and STEM Learning Resources

The newly launched Robotsav website will offer students across India access to curated learning resources, blogs, quizzes and essay-writing competitions, enabling them to strengthen their understanding of robotics, AI and other emerging technologies.

“Designed as an open digital platform, the website enables students to learn, engage and build their skills at their own pace. Offline competitions under Robotsav will commence in the coming months, providing students with additional opportunities to showcase their skills and collaborate with peers,” the companies said in a joint statement.

Leadership Highlight Commitment to Digital India and STEM Education

Speaking on the launch, Ambika Khurana, Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer, Vodafone Idea, and Director, Vi Foundation, said, “The Robotsav is just one among multiple initiatives to contribute to the larger ‘Digital India’ mission by making robotics and AI learning more engaging and accessible for young students. Through the Robotics Lab Programme, we have seen how hands-on exposure to emerging technologies can spark curiosity, creativity and confidence among students. The Robotsav website builds on this effort by providing an easily accessible platform where students from across the country can learn, compete and continue exploring the ever-dynamic world of technology. Our objective is to inspire more and more young minds to innovate and pursue their passion for STEM.”