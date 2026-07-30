In a major push to strengthen rural digital connectivity under the Digital India initiative, the Department of Posts (DoP), Ministry of Communications, and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct a nationwide app-based survey of mobile network performance across more than 5.68 lakh villages. The survey will assess the services of Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and BSNL, with an aim to identify connectivity gaps and improve telecom infrastructure in rural India.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Nationwide Rural Survey to Assess Mobile Connectivity

The MoU was signed in New Delhi by Manisha Bansal Badal, General Manager (Citizen Centric Services & Rural Business), Department of Posts, and S.M.K. Chandra, Joint Advisor (Broadband & Policy Analysis), TRAI, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations. The initiative is being undertaken under the leadership of Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, according to an official release issued by the Ministry of Communications on July 10, 2026.

Gramin Dak Sevaks to Collect Field-Level Data

The survey will leverage the Department of Posts’ network of over 1.40 lakh rural Branch Post Offices. Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDSs) will collect field-level data during their routine delivery operations using a specially developed Android-based mobile application created by TRAI. The exercise will cover villages across all States and Union Territories and is expected to provide comprehensive data on mobile network performance.

Survey to Guide Telecom Policy and Infrastructure

The findings will help identify areas with inadequate connectivity, facilitate evidence-based policy decisions, and support efforts to enhance telecom infrastructure and service quality in rural areas.