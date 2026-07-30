iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Fold Reported to Launch in September

Apple is exepcted to launch the new iPhones in its September 2026 event. However, the standard iPhone 18 will not launch in September. Apple is only planning to launch the iPhone 18 Pro models during this event. Now, fresh reports surface that the iPhone 18 Pro will not be the only device that will launch during the September 2026 event. There is supposedly going to be a new foldable during the event as well. This new phone is likely going to be called the iPhone Ultra. However, the latest iPhone rumours suggest that the iPhone Ultra will be available for sales at a much later date in the winters. Many expect it to be November 2026.

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iPhone 18 Pro Price

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro could launch at a higher cost in India and the global markets. This is due to the ongoing memory costs increase. This will also result in the existing iPhones getting a price hike. The iPhone 18 Pro will reportedly feature a smaller dynamic island. But this is something we will talk about another time.

Right now, the focus will be the iPhone Ultra. We expect the iPhone Ultra to pack a unique form factor. This could be very similar to the Samsung’s Z Fold 8. The new design from Apple could have propelled Samsung to launch it first to compete with Apple in the market. The design wars between big tech compaies is an old story. However, neither Apple nor Samsung has commented anything on this.

Apple has not officially teased any of the products launching in the September event. Apple has been developing a foldable device internally for many years. In 2027, that device could finally become a reality. The iPhone Ultra is expected to be the most expensive smartphone from Apple ever. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated about the upcoming iPhones in the September event.