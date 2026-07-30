Vodafone Idea Rs 707 Plan Offers 30 Mbps Speed with OTT Benefits

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has a broadband service called You Broadband. Under this company, Vodafone Idea offers fiber broadband services to the customers. With the rising competiton, Vi also introduced broadband plans that come bundled with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. One of the cheapest OTT broadband plans that you can get from Vodafone Idea today is the Rs 707 plan. This is the monthly cost of the plan. You Broadband offers 30 Mbps speed with this plan. The data and other OTT benefits are detailed below.

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Vodafone Idea Rs 707 Broadband Plan Details (You Broadband)

The You Broadband or Vodafone Idea’s Rs 707 broadband plan comes with 30 Mbps speed. There is an FUP (fair usage policy) limit applicable to the broadband plan which is 3.5TB per month. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 2 Mbps. There are more than 20 OTT benefits bundled with this plan.

The OTT benefits are offered under the Vi MTV platform. These OTT benefits are – JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, ShemarooMe, FanCode, MXPlayer, TimesPlay, LionsgatePlay, Manorama Max, AddaTimes, Chaupal, PlayFlix, Klikk, Distro, PocketFilms, YuppTV, NexGTV, KancchaLanka, and Shemaroo Gujarati.

What’s even cooler is that under the Vi Movies & TV platform, you also get access to more than 350 live TV channels. All of this will come under a single application. Just download the Vi Movies & TV app on your Smart TVs and mobile to watch all the OTT content and the live TV channels. Under this, you can watch the latest movies, shows, or live sports with a single login.