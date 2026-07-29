Apple Lease Plan Could Block Devices if Payments Are Missed

Apple introduced a new lease plan for its product lineup, including Macs, iPhones, Watches, and iPads; however, there is a catch. Apple could block your device if you miss a payment. Although Apple has not confirmed this, sources claim leaked code for iOS 27 revealed Apple can remotely block your iPhone.
This could apply to other devices like Mac’s macOS, iPad’s iPadOS, and Apple Watch’s WatchOS, which may also get this update.
The leasing program is currently launched only in the U.S. Here is everything we know so far:
Apple has partnered with Klarna, and eligible customers will be able to lease new Apple products for a fixed time period. After the lease ends, customers can either keep the device or upgrade to a new device with a new lease contract.
Apple Upgrade Plan – Pricing Details
According to the press release, the Apple Upgrade leasing plans are 12- to 24-month options depending on the iPhone model.
The leasing program for Mac and iPad is set at 24-36 months.
The leasing plans start at $17.99 (around Rs 1720) per month for iPhones, $11.99 (around Rs 1200) per month for iPads, and $24.99 (around Rs 2400) per month for Macs. Here is a detailed lease pricing for Apple products.
iPhone 17: $22.99 (Around Rs. 2,200).
iPhone 17e: $17.99 (Around Rs 1,800).
iPhone 17 Pro: $31.99 (Around Rs 3,100).
iPad Mini: $11.99 (Around Rs 1,200).
iPad Air: $15.99 (Around Rs 1,600).
iPad Pro: $24.99 (Around Rs 2,400).
Watch Series 11: $11.99 (Around Rs 1,200).
Watch Ultra 3: $24.99 (Around Rs 2,400).
MacBook Air: $24.99 (Around Rs 2,400).
MacBook Pro: $38.99 (Around Rs 3,800).
Also Read: Apple iOS 27 – List of Features and Upgrades iPhones Will Get
How to Apply for Apple Upgrade Plan?
Apple has partnered with Klarna to offer this leasing program and has added an enrollment process that provides detailed information.
Customers can enrol in the leasing program through the Apple online store and offline stores, and after enrolment, they will receive a quick Klarna enrolment.
Approval for the Apple Upgrade plan is subject to customers’ credit and involves a soft credit inquiry that will not impact credit scores.
As of now, the Apple Upgrade program is only available in the U.S.
Apple might expand the service to other countries, but it may not launch the leasing service in India soon.
Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Leaks – Everything We Know So Far
iOS 27 Leak Suggests Apple Could Remotely Block Devices Over Missed Payments
Apple’s leasing program is a handy new option for owners, but it raises the question: what happens if you miss a payment?
Apple has not provided any information on this, but leaked reports claim that code in iOS 27 indicates Apple will be able to block iPhones remotely.
This suggests that in the event of missed payments, Apple might block your device.
Other providers like AT&T and Verizon, who already offer Apple products on lease, have the option to block your iPhone.
However, here Apple will directly have remote control to block it.
Apple has not confirmed this yet. We will be providing more updates in the future.
Image Credits: Gemini (AI Generated)
Some people read for free. A few choose to support. If you found TelecomTalk useful, you can help keep us running.
FAQs
What is the Apple Upgrade Leasing Program?
Apple Upgrade is a new leasing service that lets eligible customers lease iPhones, Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches through monthly payments. The leasing was launched in the United States in partnership with Klarna
Which Apple products are included in the Apple Upgrade Lease program?
Apple has included the majority of its products, such as Macs, iPads, iPhones, and Watches, in the leasing program and may expand it to more devices in the near future.
How much does the Apple Upgrade Lease plan cost?
Monthly pricing starts at $17.99 for iPhones, $11.99 for iPads and Apple Watches, and $24.99 for Macs. iPhone leases last 12 to 24 months, while Mac and iPad leases last 24 to 36 months.
How do I apply for the Apple Upgrade program?
Customers can enroll in the leasing plan only in the United States through Apple's online and retail stores. Applications are processed through Klarna and require a soft credit check.
Can Apple remotely block my iPhone if I miss a payment?
Apple has not officially confirmed this. Reports based on leaked iOS 27 code suggest Apple may be able to block leased devices if payments are missed remotely.