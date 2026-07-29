Apple Lease Plan Could Block Devices if Payments Are Missed

Apple introduced a new lease plan for its product lineup, including Macs, iPhones, Watches, and iPads; however, there is a catch. Apple could block your device if you miss a payment. Although Apple has not confirmed this, sources claim leaked code for iOS 27 revealed Apple can remotely block your iPhone.

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Key Highlights Apple launches an all-new leasing plan called Apple Upgrade in the United States.

The leasing plan was launched in partnership with Klarna.

Customers can lease Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Watches.

This could apply to other devices like Mac’s macOS, iPad’s iPadOS, and Apple Watch’s WatchOS, which may also get this update.

The leasing program is currently launched only in the U.S. Here is everything we know so far:

Apple Announces Apple Upgrade Leasing Program, But There Is a Catch!

Apple introduced the leasing program as a possible solution to rising memory prices, which have increased the pricing of its products like iPads and Macs.

Apple has partnered with Klarna, and eligible customers will be able to lease new Apple products for a fixed time period. After the lease ends, customers can either keep the device or upgrade to a new device with a new lease contract.

Apple’s vice president of Apple Store online, Karen Rasmussen, shared a statement: “At Apple, we put the customer at the center of everything we do, and we’re thrilled that Apple Upgrade offers our customers, both online and in-store, a more flexible way to pay for the products they love.”

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