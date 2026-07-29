WhatsApp Makes Huge Change to Voice Calling

WhatsApp, a globally used social media texting and voice calling platform has now received a huge update. WhatsApp also works on web browsers. So you don’t really need to download an app for the platform. However, until now, the web platform had some limitations. WhatsApp Web has now received new features to remove these limitations only.

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WhatsApp Web: What is New

In an official blog, Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has confirmed that WhatsApp Web will now be able to make and recieve audio and video calls. This was not the case till now. While you could do a lot from the web app so far, you could not make calls (voice or video). For that, you would need the app, either on your phone or desktop. But now, WhatsApp Web has received this support, and thus, you will be able to make calls without downloading the app.

There’s more. You will have access to features such as screen sharing, reactions, and a dedicated calls tab with your full call history and favourites, all from your browser. WhatsApp has confirmed that the calls are end-to-end encrypted. Further, there are no time limits or costs associated with them. They are accessible for the users in an unlimited basis.

Another interesting thing is that you can now move an active group call from one device to another. This will make your meetings seamless. In fact, now group calls have a waiting room. This is much like what we see on platforms such as Zoom and Google Meet. So the group calls will now have a waiting room, and only people who are allowed in will be able to join the call. Also, there is Quick HD feature enabled for the users. With this feature, users will get access to high-definition calling instantly. There is now also a feature to reduce the background noise around you. This will make the calling experience even better for the users.