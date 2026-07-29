Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at Just Rs 89999 in India

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the flagship phone launched by Samsung in 2025, is now available at a big discount in India. The official Samsung brand page is selling this phone for Rs 94,999 in the country. However, on Amazon, you can get it from a different seller for Rs 89,999. This other seller has very few ratings, so be cautious. However, the seven ratings which are there, are positive only. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G can further be purchased at a Rs 3,000 discount with select credit cards. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite. The base variant comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for Rs 89,999. With a Rs 3,000 discount, this becomes an even better deal.

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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is available in multiple colours – Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Silverblue, and Titanium Whitesilver. The official Samsung brand page is selling the Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G for Rs 94,999. That is a difference of just Rs 5,000. There is also a 512GB storage variant, which is available for Rs 1,12,999.

With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, this will be a strong and powerful experience for the users. The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with Samsung Wallet, and Knox Security. There is a quad-camera setup at the rear of this phone. The Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G features a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 10MP sensor with 3x optical zoom and 50MP sensor with 5x optical zoom. The phone supports up to 8K recording. For selfies and video calling, there is a 12MP sensor at the front. In the zooming front, there is up to 100x digital zoom support on this device.