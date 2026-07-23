Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 has been unveiled by the brand at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026. This new smartwatch is meant for users who want to do heavy and long fitness activities. There is also a new Galaxy Watch 9, and it is meant for standard users. However, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is meant for people are out there to move and engage in sports activities. This is a powerful smartwatch and will rival the Apple Watch Ultra 3. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 in India.

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Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 has launched in India with a 47mm dial with support for Bluetooth and LTE for Rs 64,999. This new smartwatch from Samsung will go on sale in India on August 4, 2026, via the Samsung online store. The Watch Ultra 2 will come with different bands such as Marine Band, PeakForm Band, Trail Band, Sports Band, Misty Band, and Fabric Band options. There will be two colours of this smartwatch – Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 Ultra will run on OneUI 9 Watch out of the box, and it is based on Wear OS 7. The smartwatch has support for IP69K dust and water resistance, EN13319, 10ATM, and MIL-STD-810H durability ratings. There is a BioActive sensor on the smartwatch which will enable continous health and fitness tracking for biometric data.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 has support for Sleep Apnea feature, which is useful and not present in many smartwatches today. There are plenty of sensors on the smartwatch including an Electrical Heart sensor, Bio-signal sensor, an accelerometer, a temperature sensor, a barometer, a gyroscope, a light sensor, and a geomagnetic sensor. There will be support for blood-oxygen level tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and more. The Watch Ultra 2 has a 1.52-inch Super AMOLED display with support for up to 5000nits of peak brightness. It has a penta-core Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset from Qualcomm with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is an 800mAh battery on the device with support for LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, dual-band Wi-Fi and more.