Xiaomi Power Bank 5i with 20000mAh Battery Launched

Xiaomi has launched a new power bank in India. This new power bank has been revealed globally before. It has now made its way to the Indian market, and it packs a 20000mAh capacity. The new power bank from Xiaomi for India is called Power Bank 5i. The 20000mAh battery capacity is great for charging multiple devices at the same time. Further, it has plenty of useful features. Before we jump onto them, let’s take a look at the price of the Xiaomi Power Bank 5i.

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Xiaomi Power Bank 5i Price in India

Xiaomi Power Bank 5i has launched in India for Rs 3,499 only. This is a special launch price for the power bank and it will be available for the users starting July 28, 2026, 12 PM. Users can purchase it from several platforms and websites including Mi.com, Amazon.in, and Xiaomi Retail Stores across India.

Xiaomi Power Bank 5i Specifications in India

Xiaomi Power Bank 5i has 20000mAh battery capacity. It has a built-in USB Type-C cable, meaning it can charge almost every electronic device you own with a Type-C port. This new Xiaomi power bank supports 67W fast-charging for smartphones, tablets, handheld gaming devices, laptops, and other USB powered accessories. The power bank is also confirmed to support 65W input. So it can not only charge other devices fast, but it also charges pretty fast itself.

Alongside the built-in Type-C port with a cable, there is a standlone Type-C port, and a USB Type-A port. This enables users to charge multiple devices all at the same time. The power bank supports all the leading fast-charging protocols including PD 3.0 (PPS), QC 3.5, BC1.2 and Apple 2.4A, making it suitable for smartphones, tablets and accessories across iOS, Android, and other ecosystems.