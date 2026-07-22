Redmi 17C 5G Spotted on BIS, Hints at India Launch Soon

Xiaomi is soon expected to launch the Redmi 17C 5G in India. This will be an affordable smartphone which will be launch for the global markets soon. The device has now been spotted at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification platform. This hints at imminent India launch. Since the phone has also been spotted at the NBTC platform of Thaliand, we expect the device will also launch there super soon.

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Redmi 17C 5G BIS Certification

Redmi 17C 5G has been spotted at the BIS platform with the model number 2607FRNEAI. This means it will come soon to India. In Thailand’s NBTC, the device has been spotted with the model number 2607FRNEAG. The development was first shared by 91Mobiles. Xiaomi is not only planning to launch the Redmi 17C 5G, but also another device under its sub-brand POCO.

POCO X8 5G is also expected to launch soon. It has been spotted in NBTC with the model number 2607DPC18G. Along with this, there is also Redmi Note 17 5G with the model number 26062RN92G.

The Redmi 17C 5G has already been launched in China. So we know what to expect in terms of specifications from the smartphone. The Redmi 17C 5G is expected to come with a 6.88-inch HD+ (720 x 1640 pixels) display, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 240Hz of touch sampling rate along with 600nits of global brightness. We expect the same chipset for the global variant as has been seen on the Chinese unit.

In China, this device launched with the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chipset coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The Redmi 17C 5G features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. The Redmi 17C 5G is also expected to come with a 5160mAh battery. It will be the successor to Redmi 15C 5G, which launched in India last year.