Garmin Cirqa Launched: A New Competition for Whoop, Google Fitbit Air

Garmin has launched a new smart band for the global markets. This band is actually a competitor for Whoop band and Google Fitbit Air. The new smart band is from Garmin, a trust band in the fitness industry. Garmin has been into making expensive smartwatches for runners and athletes overall. It can be connected to the user’s smartphone. It will go on sale in select markets globally in the coming days. Interested users can purchase it from Garmin’s website. Garmin’s latest smart band has a fabric band, which will come in seven different colours. It supports manual activity tracking, such as running, walking, and yoga, along with other activities.

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Garmin Cirqa Price

Garmin Cirqa has been priced at $199 USD in the United States (US). This is roughly Rs 19,000. The smart band from Garmin will go on sale in select global markets on July 24, 2026, via the Garmin online store. It comes with a fabric band in multiple colours including Captain Blue, Black, Citron Gray, Dark Olive, French Gray, French Blue, and Mauve colour options. It will be available in different sizes including S – M and L – XL sizes.

Garmin Cirqa Specifications

The Garmin Cirqa smart band features a screenless design. Since it does not have a display, people will get distracted with notifications with this. The smart band is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. This smart band is capable of automatically detecting and recording activities. Users can interact with the data and check it through the Garmin Connect app. Users can confirm or edit their activities through the app. There is manual activiti tracking with support for more than 80 activities. There is also a button on the side of the smart band to choose a preset activity. For a detailed look into the design and specifications of the Garmin Cirqa, please go to the official website of Garmin.