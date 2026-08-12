Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro Fold and More Launched in India

Google has launched the Pixel 11 series in India. The Pixel 11 series has four phones with Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Most of the rumours about these devices turned out to be true. Google has also launched other products such as Pixel Watch 5 and there is even offline Gemini capabilities here. Google has also launched a new colourway for the Pixel Buds Pro 2. There is also HiLight, which is a new feature for the Pixel 11 series which will light up. The Pixel 11 series pricing is out now.

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Google Pixel 11 5G Series Price in India

Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, has launched in India for the base price of Rs 89,999, Rs 1,19,999, Rs 1,34,999, and Rs 1,86,999, respectively. The base storage for the Pixel devices is now 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM.

The Pixel 11 has launched in four colours – Frost, Hibiscus, Pistachio, and Obsidian. The Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL has launched in four colours too – Canyon, Fog, Olive, and Obsidian. Then there is the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, which is available in Olive (green) only.

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People purchasing the Pixel 11 series will get six months of Google AI Pro.

Google Pixel 11 5G Series Specifications in India

Google Pixel 11 series introduces the HiLight, a new hardware component which lights up. All the phones in this series are powered by the Tensor G6 chipset with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for the base variant. With the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, you get 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. You can get 30+ hours of battery life with the Pixel 11, and it comes with an upgraded 48MP main camera with 56% more light sensitivity. There is up to 30x Super Res Zoom and Instant Night Sight.