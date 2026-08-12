OnePlus Nord 6 Gets Rs 11,000 Price Cut: Should You Buy?

OnePlus announces major discounts on its smartphone lineup for this year’s Independence Day sale 2026, and one of its best-selling midrange beasts, the OnePlus Nord 6 5G, is selling for a huge price slash of around Rs 11,000, the April 2026 launched phone offers a soldi spec with a flat AMOLED display with a Qualcomm Chipset and a triple-camera setup with a premium design, but is it worth buying in August 2026 with other smartphone from SAmsung, Oppo, Vivo being around? Here, we have got you covered on why you should consider buying the OnePlus Nord 6 in August for this Independence Day sale.

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Key Highlights OnePlus Nord 6 5G is getting a price slash of Rs 11,000, bringing the price down from Rs 52,999 to Rs 44,499.

The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and faster RAM and storage.

The OnePlus Nord 6 5G comes with a premium design, decent camera and a power-packed Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

Here is all we know so far:

Also Read: OnePlus Opens ColorOS 17 Beta for India

OnePlus Nord 6 Gets a Major Price Slash For Independence Day Sale 2026

As part of the Independence Day Sale, OnePlus India announces major discounts on their smartphone lineup, be it from the flagship OnePlus 15 to the recently launched budget phone, the OnePlus N6X; however, the mid-range beast, the Nord 6, draws attention here with a massive Rs 11,000 price slash, making it a real steal deal to consider for an upgrade.

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OnePlus Nord 6, usually priced at Rs 52,999, is now available for Rs 44,499 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.