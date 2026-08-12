OnePlus Nord 6 Gets Rs 11,000 Price Cut: Should You Buy?

OnePlus announces major discounts on its smartphone lineup for this year’s Independence Day sale 2026, and one of its best-selling midrange beasts, the OnePlus Nord 6 5G, is selling for a huge price slash of around Rs 11,000, the April 2026 launched phone offers a soldi spec with a flat AMOLED display with a Qualcomm Chipset and a triple-camera setup with a premium design, but is it worth buying in August 2026 with other smartphone from SAmsung, Oppo, Vivo being around? Here, we have got you covered on why you should consider buying the OnePlus Nord 6 in August for this Independence Day sale.
As part of the Independence Day Sale, OnePlus India announces major discounts on their smartphone lineup, be it from the flagship OnePlus 15 to the recently launched budget phone, the OnePlus N6X; however, the mid-range beast, the Nord 6, draws attention here with a massive Rs 11,000 price slash, making it a real steal deal to consider for an upgrade.
OnePlus Nord 6, usually priced at Rs 52,999, is now available for Rs 44,499 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
In addition, you can get an extra instant bank discount of Rs 2,500 with an eligible credit card from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC Bank, or IndusInd Bank, bringing the price down further to Rs 41,999.
Although the smartphone was initially launched at Rs 42,000, due to the memory shortage crisis, its price has been revised twice.
With the current discounts, you can buy the phone at its launch price.
Also Read: OnePlus 13s 5G a Top Choice Even in 2026
OnePlus Nord 6 – What Do You Get For the Price?
OnePlus Nord 6 comes with a larger 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3,600 nits peak brightness, and it also supports Aqua Touch 2.0, which helps ensure responsiveness even with wet or greasy hands.
Under the hood, you get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, launched in April 2026. It’s a 4nm-based chipset that offers an almost flagship-like experience out of the box.
On benchmarks, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 outperforms many smartphone chipsets; it achieved around 2,309,488 points on AnTuTu 11 and around 2,070 points for single-core processing and 6,694 points for multi-core processing on Geekbench 6.
With the Snapdragon chipset, we get up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage out of the box.
On the camera side, you get a dual-camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and an 8MP ultrawide-angle sensor with a 112° field of view and an f/2.2 aperture lens.
On the front, we get a 32MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture lens.
You get a bigger 9,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W fast wired charging support.
Also Read: Redmi Note 17 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Full Comparison
Should You Buy the OnePlus Nord 6 in August 2026?
OnePlus Nord 6 offers solid specs for the price, including an AMOLED screen, a premium processor, faster RAM and storage, decent cameras, and a bigger battery.
The phone has premium specs but lags behind in camera quality. If you want a new premium phone with top specs and a decent camera, the OnePlus Nord 6 5G is a good choice, even in 2026.
Especially with the discount, it is better than smartphones like the Galaxy A57 5G. However, if your preference is camera quality, consider options from Samsung, Vivo, and Oppo.
Image Credits: PBS.twimg, OnePlus
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FAQs
What is the OnePlus Nord 6 price during the Independence Day Sale 2026?
The OnePlus Nord 6 gets a direct price slash for Rs 11,000 and is now priced at Rs 44,499 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
How much discount is available on the OnePlus Nord 6?
The OnePlus Nord 6 gets a price cut of around Rs 11,000 from its regular Rs 52,999 price.
What display does the OnePlus Nord 6 have?
The OnePlus Nord 6 has a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3,600 nits peak brightness. It supports Aqua Touch 2.0.
Is the OnePlus Nord 6 good for gaming?
Yes, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, and a 165Hz AMOLED display, making it a strong choice for gaming and performance users.
Is the OnePlus Nord 6 worth buying in August 2026?
At the discounted price, the Nord 6 offers strong hardware: a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, flagship-grade performance, fast storage, and a large battery. However, users prioritising camera quality may find Samsung, Vivo, or Oppo alternatives more appealing.