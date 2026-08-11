Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Found on Geekbench Ahead of Launch

Google is soon going to launch the Pixel 11 series in India and globally. Ahead of the launch, one of the devices has been spotted on Geekbench. We are talking about the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL. There are going to be four phones in this series – Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. All of the phones have been expected to be powered by the Tensor G6 chipset. Now, ahead of the launch, the Pixel 11 Pro XL has been spotted on Geekbench. This has revealed some of the key information about the device along with its score. Let’s take a look.

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Google Pixel 11 Pro XL to Run on Android 17 Out of Box

The Geekbench listing found explicitly mentions the name of the phone as Pixel 11 Pro XL. Its codename Kodiak has been spotted and it is going to be powered by the Tensor G6 chipset. The listing shows that the Pixel 11 Pro XL will be powered by the Android 17 out of the box. The Tensor G6 has seven cores with two efficiency cores clocked at 2.65 GH, four ARM C1-Pro cores clocked at 3.38 GHz and a single ARM C1-Ultra prime core clocked at 4.11 GHz. The listing also shows that there will be a 16GB RAM variant.

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Google has already been teasing the device’s design. The design shows HiLight. This was earlier rumoured to be Pixel Glow. The Geekbench score of the Pixel 11 Pro XL shows that the phone has scored a single-core score of 2112 and multi-core score of 5196, respectively. Compared to this, the Pixel 10 Pro XL had scored 2082 and 4577 in single-core and multi-core testing. So there will definitely be a performance gain for the users to notice. We are particularly excited to see how the cameras of the phone perform in real life scenarios. Keep reading TelecomTalk and stay tuned with the upcoming tech products.