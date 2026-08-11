Boltt Evo 4G, Ace 5G Camera Details and More Revealed

Boltt will soon launch two new smartphones for the Indian market including Evo 4G and Ace 5G. The launch date is fixed for August 25, 2026. Now, ahead of the launch, the brand has revealed key information about the devices. The camera capabilities including the AI (artificial intelligence) powered experience from Google has been revealed. Boltt confirmed that its phones will use the AI powered tools from Google to deliver an enhanced photography experience to the users.

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Boltt Ace 5G and Evo 4G Camera

Boltt Ace 5G will come with a 64MP AI camera while the Evo 4G will come with a 50MP AI camera. The devices will be equipped with an 8MP AI camera on the front for selfies and video calling. The Google AI imaging features such as Face Unblur and more will be available for the users on these devices.

Google Gemini will also help users in instantly identifying objects, translate texts, and search for products or access contextual information using Circle to Search and Google Lens. There will also be support for AI-powered Night Mode delivering brighter and clearer low-light shots and intelligence scene optimisation enhancing image quality across different environments.

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The brand, which has been very invested in selling smartwatches in India, is now entering into selling smartphones. The phones are confirmed to launch and sell via Flipkart in India. The design as well as the frame and colours of the phone have been revealed by the brand. Boltt will likely launch very afforadble smartphones in India. These should be priced at the entry-level segment and compete with the afforadble offerings from Poco, Lava, Xiaomi, and more. The launch is just two weeks from here, and thus, we expect more details to surface soon. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay tuned about all the tech developments in India and around the world.