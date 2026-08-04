Boltt to Launch its First Smartphone in India: Details Revealed

Boltt, a technology company, is now planning to launch its first smartphone in India very soon. Boltt is primarily a smartwatch company, and now with its first phone planned in just a few days, it will be interesting to see how it goes for the brand. The microsite for this new phone has gone live and it has confirmed several details about it. The first detail is the launch date. The launch is in August 2026 itself. In just a few days, we will get to see a new Boltt smartphone coming soon. Let’s take a look at the details.

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Boltt Smartphone India Launch Date

Boltt will launch its first smartphone in India on August 25, 2026, at 12 PM IST. The microsite from the brand says that the phone will offer a clear software experience to the users. This will result in minimal distractions for the users. One more thing which Boltt has said is that it will share honest specifications with the users. There will be no information hidden under layers.

Further, the brand has promised that this phone has been priced with honesty. We are not sure if the phone is built in India or not. On the right side, the phone has a power button and volume rockers. The body has a flat design. Our expectations are that the Boltt phone will be affordable. What is interesting is that the phone is launching at a time when other brands are cautious about bringing new phones to the market. This is primarily because of rising prices of components.