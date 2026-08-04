Breaking: Vodafone Idea Launches Prepaid Packs With Spotify Premium Benefit

The Rs 230 prepaid pack is a data-only voucher that offers 30GB of data with a validity of 28 days. The plan does not include service validity and bundles Spotify Premium along with access to JioHotstar, Sony LIV, ZEE5 and additional OTT platforms.
The Rs 250 prepaid plan includes 2GB of data, unlimited voice calls, and 28 days of validity. Subscribers also receive 28 days of Spotify Premium, which can be claimed through the Vi app after recharge.
At the higher end, Vi has introduced the Rs 435 prepaid plan, offering unlimited 4G and 5G data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 28 days. In addition to 28-day access to Spotify Premium, the plan also includes JioHotstar Mobile subscription for the same period, enabling users to stream TV shows, movies and live sports. The Spotify Premium subscription is activated through the Vi app after recharge.
With the introduction of these prepaid packs, Vi has expanded its partnership with Spotify beyond the postpaid offerings announced in June 2026, extending bundled access to Spotify Premium and digital entertainment services to prepaid subscribers. The plans are currently available under the OTT & Music category on the Vi app.
This is a developing story more details will be added.
Vi-Spotify Partnership History
Vi announced on June 26, 2026, a new partnership with Spotify, the world’s leading audio streaming platform. According to Vi, the partnership is designed to deliver greater value to its subscribers by combining Vi’s robust connectivity with Spotify’s world-class audio streaming experience.
Under this partnership, Vi Postpaid consumers get complimentary access to the full Spotify Premium experience at no additional cost, the moment they activate or retain their connection. “Vi and Spotify intend to explore opportunities to continue to expand their partnership and bring attractive propositions for their consumers to enjoy an enriched digital entertainment experience,” the companies said in a joint statement.
“The latest offering from Vi, reflects its commitment to enhancing everyday digital experiences and rewarding users with benefits that bring together best-in-class connectivity with premium lifestyle and entertainment benefits. Be it commuting, working out, relaxing or travelling, Vi users will get a chance to enjoy uninterrupted music on their mobiles,” the official release said.
With complimentary Spotify Premium for three months, Vi Postpaid customers on eligible plans can enjoy:
Ad-Free Music Listening: No interruptions – just pure, unbroken music from over 100 millions of tracks
Offline Downloads: Save tracks, playlists, albums, and more than 7 million podcast titles for offline listening anywhere, anytime
Best Control, anytime: Play any track, enjoy unlimited Skips, full control over every queue, on all devices
High-Quality Audio Streaming: Spotify Premium delivers very High-audio quality with up to 320 kbps streaming — a marked difference that audiophiles and casual listeners alike will notice
Commenting on the partnership, Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi said, “Music is central to our customers’ digital lives. We are thrilled to partner with Spotify to bring premium music & audio experiences to our user base. This collaboration strengthens our entertainment ecosystem, which we have built over the years by partnering with global leaders. By combining forces with Spotify, we are offering an unmatched content mix that makes Vi the top choice for subscribers.”
Commenting on the partnership, Amarjit Batra, Managing Director, Spotify India said, “Music is an essential part of everyday life for millions of Indians, whether they are commuting, working out, or unwinding. Through our first-of-its-kind telco partnership in India with Vi, we are making Spotify Premium more accessible to music and podcast fans across the country, and helping more Vi users experience the value of a premium streaming experience. It is about making high-quality listening and unlimited control the new standard for music fans in India. We are not only enhancing the listening experience but also helping create greater long-term value for artists, creators, and the wider music industry in India.”
Eligible users, who have not previously used Spotify, will be able to activate their complimentary Spotify Premium subscription through Vi App. The Spotify Premium subscription will be available as a fixed benefit across Vi’s Individual Postpaid plans priced at Rs 451, Rs 551, Rs 751 and Rs 1201 (REDX), as well as Family Postpaid plans priced at Rs 701/Rs 751, Rs 871, Rs 1201/Rs 1301, Rs 1401/Rs 1526 and Rs 1601 (REDX Family). For Family plans, the benefit will be available for the primary member, according to the official release.
Further, Vi said that after the three-month complimentary period, subscribers can continue their Spotify Premium subscription through its “Add to Bill” facility at Rs 139 per month.
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