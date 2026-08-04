Breaking: Vodafone Idea Launches Prepaid Packs With Spotify Premium Benefit

India’s leading telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a range of new prepaid recharge packs bundled with Spotify Premium, expanding its portfolio of entertainment-focused offerings. The telecom operator has launched prepaid plans priced at Rs 230, Rs 250, and Rs 435, catering to users seeking music streaming benefits alongside data and calling services.

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Vi Expands Spotify Partnership to Prepaid Users

Vi Rs 230 Spotify + OTT Pack

The Rs 230 prepaid pack is a data-only voucher that offers 30GB of data with a validity of 28 days. The plan does not include service validity and bundles Spotify Premium along with access to JioHotstar, Sony LIV, ZEE5 and additional OTT platforms.

Vi Rs 250 Spotify Premium Plan

The Rs 250 prepaid plan includes 2GB of data, unlimited voice calls, and 28 days of validity. Subscribers also receive 28 days of Spotify Premium, which can be claimed through the Vi app after recharge.

Vi Rs 435 Spotify Premium + JioHotstar Plan

At the higher end, Vi has introduced the Rs 435 prepaid plan, offering unlimited 4G and 5G data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 28 days. In addition to 28-day access to Spotify Premium, the plan also includes JioHotstar Mobile subscription for the same period, enabling users to stream TV shows, movies and live sports. The Spotify Premium subscription is activated through the Vi app after recharge.

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With the introduction of these prepaid packs, Vi has expanded its partnership with Spotify beyond the postpaid offerings announced in June 2026, extending bundled access to Spotify Premium and digital entertainment services to prepaid subscribers. The plans are currently available under the OTT & Music category on the Vi app.