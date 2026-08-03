Vodafone Idea Maintains Strong Customer Service Metrics in June 2026

Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) maintained robust customer service performance across all Licensed Service Areas (LSAs) in June 2026, with its call centre accessibility comfortably exceeding prescribed regulatory benchmarks, according to the company’s Quality of Service (QoS) performance report.

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Vi’s Call Centre Accessibility Surpasses 95 Percent Benchmark Across All LSAs

The June 2026 report indicates that Vodafone Idea surpassed the regulatory benchmark of 95 per cent accessibility for call centres and customer care services across every telecom circle. Customer care accessibility ranged from 96.99 per cent in Bihar to 99.88 per cent in Delhi, demonstrating consistently high levels of customer support availability nationwide.

Performance in terms of calls answered by customer care operators within 90 seconds also remained well above the mandated benchmark of 95 per cent across all LSAs, with several circles achieving near-perfect or complete compliance.

Vodafone Idea QoS Report June 2026 Customer Service Performance

Billing Complaints Stay Well Below Permitted Threshold

Furthermore, Vodafone Idea kept billing and charging complaints at minimal levels, recording figures between 0.00 per cent and 0.01 per cent, which remained significantly below the regulatory threshold of 0.1 per cent.

The operator also achieved 100 per cent compliance in resolving billing complaints within four weeks, making necessary account adjustments within one week, fulfilling service termination requests within seven working days, and processing deposit refunds within 45 days wherever applicable.

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QoS Report Highlights Vi’s Focus on Customer Experience Improvement