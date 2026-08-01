Vodafone Idea 5G: Expands Services to Sagar, Satna and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh

India’s leading telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), has expanded its 5G footprint in Madhya Pradesh by launching commercial 5G services in Sagar, Satna, and Jabalpur. The latest rollout follows the company’s earlier 5G launches in Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior, bringing high-speed connectivity to six key cities in the state, according to an official release dated July 20, 2026.

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Vi Expands 5G in Madhya Pradesh

According to Vi, the newly covered cities are among Madhya Pradesh’s major economic and industrial centres. While Jabalpur is an important administrative, judicial and tourism hub, Satna is known for its cement industry as the “Cement City of India” and its religious significance. Sagar, meanwhile, serves as a prominent industrial and educational centre. Vi said, “Together, these cities play a vital role in driving the state’s economic development and represent key growth markets with increasing demand for high-speed mobile data services. Thus, this phase of launch of Vi 5G in Madhya Pradesh is strategically very important and vital for digital growth.”

Vi 5G Now Available in 225 Towns and Cities

With the latest rollout, Vi’s 5G services are now available in 225 towns and cities across the country. The telecom operator said it is steadily expanding its network across all 17 priority telecom circles where it holds spectrum. The company has partnered with Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung and deployed AI-powered Self-Organising Network (SON) technology to enhance network speed, reliability and overall user experience.

“Vi 5G is now available in 225 towns and cities across India and is continuously expanding its 5G footprint,” the operator said.