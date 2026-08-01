Airtel Turns Prepaid Recharges Into Digital Friendship Gifts Ahead of Friendship Day. With Friendship Day set to be celebrated on August 2, Bharti Airtel has launched a new digital campaign that brings back one of the occasion’s most recognisable traditions the Friendship Band in a modern format.

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Key Highlights Friendship Day will be celebrated on August 2.

Airtel customers can recharge a friend's prepaid number through the Airtel app.

A personalised digital Friendship Band can be added after completing the recharge.

Multiple Friendship Band designs are available for different friendship personalities.

Bands can be shared through WhatsApp or SMS.

The campaign is available until August 2, 2026.

Instead of simply sending greetings online, Airtel now allows customers to recharge a friend’s Airtel prepaid number and accompany it with a personalised digital Friendship Band, turning a regular mobile recharge into a Friendship Day gift.

The initiative is currently available through the Airtel app and will run until August 2, 2026.

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Recharge a Friend and Send a Digital Friendship Band

The process begins by entering a friend’s Airtel prepaid mobile number inside the Airtel app. After selecting a prepaid recharge and completing the payment, users are prompted to choose a digital Friendship Band before sharing it with their friend.

Rather than offering a generic design, Airtel has created multiple Friendship Band themes inspired by different kinds of friendships. Customers can choose from options including:

1.Gym Buddy

2.Meme Dealer

3. Gedi Partner

4. Foodie Friend

5. Gossip Spiller

6. Free Therapist