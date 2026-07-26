Airtel 100 Mbps Plan that Brings TV + Amazon Prime + Netflix and More

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest operator in India, has multiple 100 Mbps plans for the users. There are several plans from the telco which offer this high-speed internet access, but they have differed additional benefits. The plan we are talking about here costs Rs 1199. So there are a total of four 100 Mbps plans, and they start from Rs 799. Apart from that, you also get to choose from Rs 899 and Rs 999. The Rs 1199 plan is clearly the most expensive 100 Mbps plan from Airtel. It is because this plan bundles high-speed broadband access with several additional entertainment benefits such as live TV channels, and major OTT (over-the-top) benefits such as Apple TV+, ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more. Let us look at the plan in more detail here.

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Bharti Airtel Rs 1199 Broadband Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 1199 broadband plan comes with 100 Mbps speed. The data bundled with this plan is 3.3TB with the fiber connection, and 1TB with the AirFiber connection. The download and upload speed of the plan is the same. Airtel gives access to more than 350 live TV channels with this plan. Along with that, there are OTT benefits which includes Netflix, Amazon Prime, Google One, Apple TV+, ZEE5, JioHotstar, 22+ more OTTs with the Airtel Xstream subscription, Adobe Express Premium for 12 months and much more.

The router and installation with this plan is free if you are paying in advance for several months with this plan. The TV channels bundled with the plan offer HD resolution to the users. Airtel users purchasing this 100 Mbps broadband plan are mostly looking for access to the entertainment benefits without paying for them separately. Even the Rs 899 plan plan bundles TV channels and OTT benefits, but the benefits are lesser than what you get with the Rs 1199 plan. If you want to stay updated with such broadband offers, then keep reading TelecomTalk.